Who starts (very few players you’ve heard of) and who sits for Dolphins-Falcons

The following players will not dress for Saturday’s preseason game between the Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons.
DOLPHINS: Wide receiver DeVante Parker, quarterback Bryce Petty, wide receiver Jakeem Grant, running back Frank Gore, safety Trae Elston, linebacker Mike Hull, tight end MarQueis Gray, offensive lineman Ted Larsen, center Jake Brendel, guard Josh Sitton, wide receiver Danny Amendola, defensive end Cameron Wake, defensive end William Hayes.
FALCONS: None reported.
WHAT IT MEANS: Welcome to preseason game No. 4. AKA: The battle of the backups. Wholesale changes to the Dolphins’ starting offense and defense. Rookie linebacker Jerome Baker is the only projected Week 1 starter expected to play.
Here are the Dolphins’ announced starters Thursday: Wide receiver Francis Owusu; wide receiver Isaiah Ford; left tackle Zach Sterup; left guard Isaac Asiata; center Mike Matthews; right guard Roubbens Joseph; right tackle Sam Young; quarterback Brock Osweiler; running back Kalen Ballage; tight end A.J. Derby; wide receiver Leonte Carroo; defensive end Cameron Malveaux; defensive tackle Jamiyus Pittman; defensive tackle Vincent Taylor; defensive end Jonathan Woodard; linebacker Jerome Baker; linebacker Chase Allen; linebacker Terence Garvin; cornerback Tony Lippett; cornerback Torry McTyer; safety Maurice Smith; safety Walt Aikens.
