Podcast: Who will be on the Miami Dolphins roster when the regular season begins?

The preseason is nearing the end.
The Miami Dolphins close out their four-game exhibition slate on Thursday night with a road game against the Atlanta Falcons.
After that, it’s decision time.
By Saturday afternoon, NFL teams have to narrow their rosters down to 53 players. While the Dolphins have a firm idea about the bulk of their roster, there are a few key bubble players who have one last chance to show coaches they can make an impact this season.
Adam Beasley and Barry Jackson center the conversation of our latest Dolphins in Depth podcast around this very topic, with the discussion including:
▪ A glimpse into the importance of Thursday’s game for those fringe players
▪ A game of “In or Out” where Beasley rattled off a list of veterans and Jackson gave his insight as to whether they will be on the roster come Sunday.
▪ A general recap of the preseason as a whole, including nominees for most surprising aspect of camp and overall expectations for 2018.
NOTE: The Miami Herald is now offering a digital sports-only subscription for $30 per year. This is unlimited access to all Herald sports and sports stories, thus allowing you to comment in the section below as many times as you wish. Click right here to get started immediately.
Comments