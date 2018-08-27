Updates on lineups, injuries and more from a jam-packed Adam Gase news conference

Top takeaways from a newsy Adam Gase news conference.

▪ Either Brock Osweiler or David Fales will be the Dolphins’ backup quarterback in the regular season. Despite their struggles this preseason, Gase said that the Dolphins’ 2018 backup is currently on Miami’s roster. He also left the door open for keeping three on their 53-man roster.

▪ The competition at cornerback is surely over. The Dolphins “feel really good about” Bobby McCain taking that spot. They moved him from nickel to the boundary a few weeks back and he has thrived in that new role.

▪ DeVante Parker is in real jeopardy of missing the opener against the Titans. He has been out the last two weeks with a broken finger, and Gase was non-committal about Parker’s availability in Week 1. Parker is still unable to catch the football due to injury.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

▪ Even though Chase Allen got significant snaps with the starters against the Ravens Saturday, Jerome Baker is the Dolphins’ starting strong-side linebacker.

SHARE COPY LINK Miami Dolphins quarterback Brock Osweiler talks inside the locker room after facing the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018.

▪ Gase had no update on receiver Jakeem Grant, who left Saturday’s game with an injury announced in the press box as concussion. However, Leonte Carroo could return to practice this week after missing time with a groin injury.

▪ Some starters will play in Thursday’s preseason finale against the Falcons.

▪ Gase expressed confidence in rookie kickers Jason Sanders and Greg Joseph, but did not explicitly commit to one of them as Miami’s opening-day kicker.

NOTE: The Miami Herald is now offering a digital sports-only subscription for $30 per year. This is unlimited access to all Herald sports and sports stories, thus allowing you to comment in the section below as many times as you wish. Click right here to get started immediately.