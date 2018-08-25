Dolphins’ starting offense will play vs. the Ravens, with one notable exception

The following players will not dress for Saturday’s preseason game between the Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens.
DOLPHINS: Wide receiver DeVante Parker, quarterback Bryce Petty, safety Trae Elston, running back Kalen Ballage, linebacker Mike Hull, center Jake Brendel, wide receiver Leonte Carroo, defensive end William Hayes.
RAVENS: None announced.
WHAT IT MEANS: First, the lineup changes: Either Albert Wilson or Jakeem Grant will start for Parker. Jerome Baker will start at outside linebacker for Stephone Anthony. Neither is a big surprise. Rather, the biggest news is who will play: running back Frank Gore, wide receiver Kenny Stills (ankle/calf) and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (shoulder). Both were held out of the Panthers game. Gore will make his Dolphins debut, which he has lobbied a conflicted Adam Gase about in recent days. Gase knows what he has in Gore. The player wants to play. He will, but don’t expect a ton of work. DeVante Parker will miss his second straight game with a broken finger.
