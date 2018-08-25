Jakeem Grant leaves Miami Dolphins preseason game against Ravens with a concussion

Wide receiver Jakeem Grant left the Miami Dolphins’ preseason game on Saturday against the Baltimore Ravens late in the first half with a concussion after a helmet-to-helmet hit.
With less than a minute to go in the second quarter, Grant caught a short pass from Ryan Tannehill for 7 yards. As he ran toward the sideline, he was hit by Ravens backup safety Chuck Clark, who led with his helmet.
After staying down on the field for a few moments, Grant walked off the field under his own power and made his way to the locker room. Clark was flagged with a 15-yard penalty for the hit.
Grant, who caught 13 passes for 203 yards and two touchdowns last season, is the second key Dolphins receiver to sustain an injury during the preseason. DeVante Parker has a broken finger and has missed the last two preseason games.
Gore’s debut
It won’t get the pomp and circumstance that will likely take place on Sept. 9 when the Miami Dolphins begin the regular season.
But on the Dolphins’ second play from scrimmage against the Ravens, veteran running back Frank Gore officially made his first appearance for Miami.
Gore, the 35-year-old Miami native and soon-to-be Hall of Fame running back, said earlier in the week that he had every intention of making his debut on Saturday.
His first series, however, was less than enthralling. After Tannehill fumbled the snap to open the series, Gore took a handoff on second and 17 from the shotgun for a 2-yard loss. On third and 19, Gore caught a pass from Tannehill for 2 yards. Miami proceeded to punt.
While the small sample size is nothing to look back at, the Dolphins are hoping Gore’s veteran savvy makes an impact as he heads into Year 14 — and his first in front of his hometown crowd.
Gore enters the season ranked fifth all-time in NFL history with 14,026 career rushing yards, just 76 yards behind Curtis Martin for fourth. Outside of his rookie season with the San Francisco 49ers, Gore has rushed for at least 853 yards in every season. His 77 rushing touchdowns heading into the season are tied with Tony Dorsett for 22nd in NFL history.
Blocked
Dolphins defensive tackle Vincent Taylor had the highlight of the first quarter, blocking a Justin Tucker 51-yard field-goal attempt with 24 seconds remaining in the frame. Cornerback Tyler McTyer recovered the ball and returned it 14 yards to set the Dolphins offense up at its 47-yard line.
The offense could not take advantage of the opportunity, though, going three-and-out.
Dolphins inactives
The Dolphins listed the following eight players as “not expected to play” prior to Saturday’s game: Wide receiver DeVante Parker, quarterback Bryce Petty, safety Trae Elston, running Kalen Ballage, linebacker Mike Hull, center Jake Brendel, wide receiver Leonte Carroo and defensive end William Hayes.
The Ravens, meanwhile, rested the majority of their veteran starters, including quarterback Joe Flacco, safety Eric Weddle, outside linebacker Terrell Suggs and inside linebacker C.J. Mosley. Robert Griffin III served as Baltimore’s starting quarterback.
Personnel notes
▪ The Dolphins opened in nickel defense, with rookie Minkah Fitzpatrick starting as the nickel cornerback and Bobby McCain and Xavien Howard manning the outside cornerback positions. Davin Godchaux and Akeem Spence were the team’s starting defensive tackles. Jerome Baker, the Dolphins’ third-round pick in this year’s draft, served as Miami’s primary strongside linebacker early, but Chase Allen received a fair amount of snaps as Miami rotated between the two.
This and that
▪ Wide receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson once again kneeled during the national anthem while defensive end Robert Quinn raised his right fist.
