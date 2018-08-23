Podcast: What have we learned about the Miami Dolphins after two weeks of preseason?

The NFL preseason has reached the halfway point.
Which means in two weeks, the Miami Dolphins will make their 2018 debut against the Tennessee Titans and hope to shake off the 6-10 season that came a year ago.
After two weeks of preseason, during which the starting offense has played the equivalent of almost one half of football and the defense has shown mixed signs, is the team far enough along to start truly evaluating how the 2018 season will unfold?
Maybe, but Saturday’s preseason game against the Ravens, during which the starters will play into the third quarter, will likely serve as the most telling sample of the team’s potential.
In the latest episode of the Dolphins In Depth podcast, Armando Salguero and Adan H. Beasley discuss the Miami Dolphins’ prospects for 2018 and the departed Ndamukong Suh and Jarvis Landry.
