This potential Dolphins starter says he played like ‘straight trash’ against the Panthers

Cordrea Tankersley had a week to forget.
The Dolphins cornerback was demoted to second team on Sunday.
And then on Friday, he did nothing to prove his coaches wrong, giving up several catches — including a 39-yard bomb to Curtis Samuel on a go-route. The ball was underthrown, but Tankersley still beaten so badly that he still could not catch up.
“I feel like I played terrible,” Tankersley said. “Straight trash. Coverage was pretty tight. I still feel like I left some meet on the bones. Back to the drawing board.”
Also working against Tankersley: his replacement on the field had a decent night.
Bobby McCain was solid, but not spectacular, in his first start on the boundary this preseason.
“It felt all right,” McCain said. “Getting my feet wet. It felt good getting in a groove out there. The more the game goes on, you start to feel out receivers, feel out splits, timing. Felt pretty good. Just trying to get into a groove.”
With Tony Lippett still not right physically and Torry McTyer fading, it’s seeming more and more likely that either Tankersley or McCain will be the Dolphins’ starter in Week 1.
And after Friday night, the job looks like it’s McCain’s to lose — even if Tankersley believes he’s still in the running.
“Just want to try to be elite,” he said. “I wear my heart on my sleeve. I stress myself out a little bit more than I need to. Just need to be Cordrea Tankersley. Just continue my play. Just finish.”
