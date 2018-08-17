Mounting injuries will keep eight key Dolphins out of Panthers game

The following players will not dress for Friday’s preseason opener between the Miami Dolphins and Carolina Panthers:
DOLPHINS: Wide receiver Kenny Stills, wide receiver DeVante Parker, running back Frank Gore, running back Kalen Ballage, linebacker Mike Hull, tight end MarQueis Gray, defensive end William Hayes and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips.
PANTHERS: None announced.
WHAT IT MEANS: HUGE opportunities for Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant, who start for Stills and Parker, respectively. Kenyan Drake gets the start at running back. Linebacker Jerome Baker, as expected, will start over Stephone Anthony at strong-side linebacker. Davon Godchaux gets the start at defensive tackle. And Mike Gesicki starts at tight end for Gray.
