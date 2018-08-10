Photo gallery: Buccaneers at Dolphins | Thursday, August 9, 2018

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant #19 incomplete a pass against Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Ryan Smith #29 during first quarter of an NFL football game at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday, August. 9, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins Senorise Perry (34) scores a touchdown late in the second quarter Tampa Bay Bucs in the preseason opener at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, August 9, 2018.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17), throws the ball Bucs Vinny Curry in the first quarter as they play the Tampa Bay Bucs in the preseason opener at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, August 9, 2018.
Miami Dolphins Xavien Howard fails to defend Tampa Bay Bucs DeSean Jackson in the first quarter as he catches a ball in the preseason opener at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, August 9, 2018.
View photos from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Miami Dolphins NFL preseason football game at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday, August. 9, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17), throws the ball in the first quarter as they play the Tampa Bay Bucs in the preseason opener at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, August 9, 2018.
Miami Dolphins Taveze Calhoun (40) tackles Tampa Bay Bucs Bernard Reedy (18) after a catch in the third quarter in the preseason opener at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, August 9, 2018.
Miami Dolphins receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson kneel during the national anthem as they prepare to play the Tampa Bay Bucs in the preseason opener at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, August 9, 2018.
Miami Dolphins Senorise Perry (34) runs the ball as Tampa Bay Bucs Ryan Smith (29) prepares to tackle him in the second quarter in the preseason opener at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, August 9, 2018.
Miami Dolphins Francis Owusu (82) catches a pass in midfield as Tampa Bay Bucs Isaiah Johnson (39) and Javien Elliott (35) fail to defend in the third quarter in the preseason opener at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, August 9, 2018.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17), throws the ball in the first quarter as they play the Tampa Bay Bucs in the preseason opener at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, August 9, 2018.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Francis Owusu intercepted by Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Ryan Smith during fourth quarter of an NFL football game at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday, August. 9, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso looks on during fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday, August. 9, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers players celebrate after a 26-24 win over the Miami Dolphins during an NFL football game at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday, August. 9, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Chandler Catanzaro #7 scores the go ahead field goal during fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday, August. 9, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Davis is tackles by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Riley Bullough #49 during fourth quarter of an NFL football game at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday, August. 9, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Isaiah Ford is congratulated by Durham Smythe #46 after scoring two point conversion during fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday, August. 9, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins fans reacts after Dolphins wide receiver Isaiah Ford scoring two point conversion during fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday, August. 9, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Isaiah Ford is congratulated by Malcolm Lewis #18 after scoring a touchdown during fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday, August. 9, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Brock Osweiler talks with coach Adam Gase during fourth quarter of an NFL football game gainst the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday, August. 9, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins cornerback Bobby McCain looks on during fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday, August. 9, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Brock Osweiler wait for the snap during fourth quarter of an NFL football game gainst the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday, August. 9, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins running back Buddy Howell #38 runs against Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Riley Bullough #49 during fourth quarter of an NFL football game at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday, August. 9, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins running back Buddy Howell #38 runs during fourth quarter of an NFL football game gainst the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday, August. 9, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson #15 looks on during third quarter of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday, August. 9, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill #17 looks on during second quarter of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday, August. 9, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Drew Morgan #81 catches a pass during fourth quarter of an NFL football game at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday, August. 9, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill #17 looks on during second quarter of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday, August. 9, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Brock Osweiler #8 throws a pass during second quarter of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday, August. 9, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins running back Frank Gore #21 looks on during second quarter of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday, August. 9, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Brock Osweiler #8 scrambles for yardage during second quarter of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday, August. 9, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins running back Kalen Ballage #33 jumps as he fumble against Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Ryan Smith #29 and safety Chris Conte #23 during second quarter of an NFL football game at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday, August. 9, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson #15 reacts after a play during first quarter of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday, August. 9, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins running back Kalen Ballage #33 jumps as he fumble against Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Ryan Smith #29 during second quarter of an NFL football game at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday, August. 9, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill #17 talks with teammates during first quarter of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday, August. 9, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase talks with Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill #17 during first quarter of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday, August. 9, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins running back Kalen Ballage #33 jumps as he fumble against Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Ryan Smith #29 during second quarter of an NFL football game at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday, August. 9, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson #15 runs against Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis #33 a play during first quarter of an NFL football game at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday, August. 9, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Vincent Taylor #96 tries to blocks as Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Chandler Catanzaro #7 missed the field goal during first quarter of an NFL football game at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday, August. 9, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins quarterback David Fales #9 hand off to running back Kalen Ballage #33 during first quarter of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday, August. 9, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase looks from the sidelines during first quarter of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday, August. 9, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill #17 calls play during first quarter of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday, August. 9, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders #7 is congratulated by teammates after kicking a field goal during first quarter of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday, August. 9, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Mike Gesicki #86 incomplete a pass against Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Ryan Smith #29 and safety Chris Conte #23 during first quarter of an NFL football game at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday, August. 9, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders #7 kicks a field goal during first quarter of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday, August. 9, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill #17 wait for the snap during first quarter of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday, August. 9, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills #10 tackles by Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis during first quarter of an NFL football game at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday, August. 9, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins defensive end Robert Quinn #94 fist pump while listening to the national anthem before the start of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday, August. 9, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill #17 greets center Daniel Kilgore #67 practice before the start of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday, August. 9, 2018, in Miami Gardens..
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill #17 greets center Connor Hilland #61 practice before the start of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday, August. 9, 2018, in Miami Gardens..
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill #17 looks on before the start of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday, August. 9, 2018, in Miami Gardens...
Miami Dolphins long snapper Lucas Gravelle #49 and wide receiver Danny Amendola #80 talking before the start of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday, August. 9, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross looks on before the start of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday, August. 9, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill #17 coming out from the tunnel before the start of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday, August. 9, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake practice before the start of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday, August. 9, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill #17 practice before the start of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday, August. 9, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Danny Amendola #80 practice before the start of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday, August. 9, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
