Ryan Tannehill will play Thursday against the Buccaneers. But these starters will not

The Dolphins announced the following players will not dress for Thursday’s preseason opener against the Buccaneers:

DOLPHINS: Safety Reshad Jones, running back Frank Gore, cornerback Tony Lippett, center Jake Brendel, tight end A.J. Derby, defensive end Cameron Wake, defensive end

BUCCANEERS: Cornerback Brent Grimes, defensive back Josh Robinson, running back Shaun Wilson, defensive tackle Vita Vea, linebacker Devante Bond, tackle Leonard Wester, offensive lineman Cole Boozer, tackle Cole Gardner, tackle Demar Dotson, tight end Donnie Ernsberger, defensive tackle Mitch Unrein.

WHAT IT MEANS: Ryan Tannehill will make his first appearance in an NFL game of any sort since tearing up his knee in December 2016.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

However, the Dolphins are sitting down Reshad Jones and Cameron Wake, their two biggest stars on defense. Expect Miami to get a long look at Minkah Fitzpatrick and perhaps Charles Harris with Jones and Wake out.

Also, no Gore, so that’s no fun. Expect Kenyan Drake to make a very brief appearance before calling it a night.

Lippett is being held out with a minor foot injury he suffered in practice Tuesday. There are no injury concerns with the veterans not playing.

As for Tampa Bay, no Grimes means no chance for wife Miko to talk trash. Who are we kidding? If she is here, she will.

Want unlimited access to Dolphins news? Sign up for our sports-online subscription (at 8 cents a day) by clicking here.