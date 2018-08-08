Podcast: Dolphins football is back. Here’s the state of the team as the preseason begins

Take a deep breath.

Inhale. Exhale.

Yes, it’s true.

Football is finally back.

The Miami Dolphins open their 2018 preseason schedule against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday at Hard Rock Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

In the latest episode of the Dolphins In Depth podcast, Adam H. Beasley and Armando Salguero discuss the state of the team heading into their preseason slate, including the recent struggles of the offense, where the defense stands, what to expect out of the Dolphins in the first of four exhibition games and an insight into how the rookies have fared so far in training camp.