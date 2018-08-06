Will familiarity with Gase’s system give new Dolphin Langford edge over competition?

The Dolphins on Monday signed free-agent running back Jeremy Langford, reuniting the former Chicago Bear with his old offensive coordinator, Adam Gase.
Langford, whose best and perhaps only chance of making the team is if Miami keeps a fourth back, was out of the league since the Jets cut him in April.
The former fourth-round pick out of Michigan State has 737 career yards and 10 touchdowns in 28 NFL appearances with Chicago, where Gase was his coordinator in 2015.
He spent time with the Ravens and Jets practice squads before being released four months ago.
Expect him to compete with Sinorise Perry, Brandon Radcliffe and Buddy Howell for what could be the 53rd roster spot. Perry was listed as Miami’s No. 3 back on the Dolphins’ first depth chart of the season.
Langford would need a quick turnaround to appear in Thursday’s preseason opener against the Buccaneers.
