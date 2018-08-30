Miami Dolphins Head Coach Adam Gase talks pre season: “I can see how it’s kind of starting to come together,”

Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase gives an update on how the pre season is going during press conference at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Sunday, August. 19, 2018, in Davie.
Ten questions facing the Miami Dolphins entering the 2018 season

By Adam H. Beasley

abeasley@miamiherald.com

August 30, 2018 10:19 AM

Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase speaks to the media about quarterback Ryan Tannehill

1. Is Ryan Tannehill healthy, ready and able to win?

This is the whole ball of wax for the 2018 Miami Dolphins. If Tannehill’s twice-injured, once-surgically reconstructed left knee is strong, the Dolphins have a real chance this year. If not, they’ll be drafting his replacement next.

Miami Dolphins' Jarvis Landry talks Friday, March 9, 2018, about being traded to the Cleveland Browns.

2. Has the Dolphins’ culture been sufficiently changed?

Ndamukong Suh, Jarvis Landry and Jay Ajayi all played big parts in Miami’s 2016 playoff season. But they were the fall guys for a bad 2017. Can the subtraction translate into addition for the leadership-deficit Dolphins?

Miami Dolphins new starting center Daniel Kilgore has only respect for the Fins' former center Mike Pouncey who was the starting center for the Fins until this season.

3. Will the offensive line finally be a strength, and not a liability?

Dolphins coach Adam Gase is betting the season (and maybe Tannehill’s health) that it will. Josh Sitton and Daniel Kilgore better be an upgrade over Ted Larsen and Mike Pouncey.

Miami Dolphins offensive coaches are impressed with former New England Patriot Danny Amendola who is now on the Fins' receiver's squad.

4. Who will make up for Landry’s lost production?

No NFL player had more receptions through four NFL season than Landry’s 400 — 112 of which came last year. The Dolphins will have to better in the aggregate (i.e., DeVante Parker, Danny Amendola and Albert Wilson).

Miami Dolphins defensive end Charles Harris has found his love for the game and had a good scrimmage on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium.

5. Is this the year the Dolphins’ pass rush lives up to the hype?

Miami had the league’s highest paid defensive line in 2017. It also had the league’s sixth-worst pass rush, totaling just 30 sacks. The Dolphins believe that will change because of Robert Quinn (acquired in a trade) and Charles Harris (expected to be better in Year 2).

Miami Dolphins RB Kenyan Drake comments on co-starting with Frank Gore Thursday night against the Tampa Bay Bucs in the Fins first preseason game.

6. Who will be the Dolphins’ featured back?

When it comes to career rushing yards, Frank Gore is to Kenyan Drake as the United States is to, well, Kenya, in terms of wealth. But does the future Hall of Famer still have it at age 35? Or is this Drake’s time to shine?

Miami Dolphins DB Minkah Fitzpatrick personal goals are to be great and loyal in his rookie year with the Miami Dolphins.

7. Which 2018 rookie will have the biggest impact?

The smart money is on safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who has been as good as advertised in practice. But don’t sleep on tight end Mike Gesicki, who could lead the team in touchdown catches.

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard impressive with three interceptions at practice and can't wait to brag in the locker room.

8. Can the corners not named Xavien Howard do their part?

One of the few battles in Dolphins camp has been for the cornerback job opposite Howard. Cordrea Tankersley, Tony Lippett, Torry McTyer and Bobby McCain have all gotten reps on the boundary.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said the team never really had control of the game and that ultimately, the Eagles made better plays.

9. Is this the year Father Time finally beats Tom Brady?

Brady was fantastic as a 40-year-old in 2017. But at some point, the laws of physiology will prevail. Brady aging a decade overnight is the Dolphins’ best (only?) chance of unseating the Patriots.

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross says he's disappointed with the season after the Fins' loss to the Buffalo Bills. (Video contains graphic language)

10. Will the Dolphins’ big roster gamble work?

Few outside of Davie think the Dolphins are going to the playoffs. Some think they’ll be the worst team in football. Stephen Ross expects a winning year, and jobs might be on the line if he is disappointed.

