As Dolphins’ camp rolls on, every opportunity is vital to this starting CB candidate

The Miami Dolphins’ first depth chart didn’t give any hints as to who the frontrunner is for their starting outside cornerback spot.

Torry McTyer, an undrafted player out of UNLV that’s entering his second season with the team, has caught the eye of his coaches during an impressive training camp so far.

But don’t expect McTyer to take his focus beyond his next repetition on the field.

“Right now, I’m just learning from all of the older guys, learning from our mistakes and just continue to improve,” McTyer said. “Every day is an opportunity. Any day could be my last so I just come out with that kind of chip on my shoulder every day.”

McTyer, one of the biggest surprises of the Dolphins’ 2018 camp so far, worked with the first team for the fifth time in camp on Monday as practices resumed three days prior to their preseason opener against Tampa Bay.

The Dolphins are evaluating potential starters, McTyer, Cordrea Tankersley and Tony Lippett to line up opposite Xavien Howard this coming season.

The first depth chart the Dolphins released on Sunday listed Bobby McCain as the starter at the outside cornerback spot. But McCain has continued to line up solely at slot corner so far in camp.

Miami Dolphins' Torry Mctyer talks about the cornerbacks he likes to study after attending training camp at the Baptist Health Training Facility in Nova Southeastern University in Davie on Saturday, July 28, 2018.

Tankersley has taken reps with the first team in team drills in three practices and in Saturday’s scrimmage. Lippett did so in one practice so far. Lippett, who led the Dolphins in interceptions with four in 2016, is working his way back from a torn Achilles that sidelined him all of 2017.

While Tankersley worked with the first team during Saturday’s scrimmage, McTyer has received the bulk of the workload with the starters and Dolphins coach Adam Gase said last Friday that he would continue to unless he was outperformed.

Miami Dolphins cornerback Torry McTyer walks off the field at the NFL football team’s training camp, Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, in Davie, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Lynne Sladky AP

“So far, that’s what it’s been,” Gase said. “That’s what those guys do. They watch tape all day and if something changes from one day to the next, they’ll make an adjustment. He’s out there right now and unless somebody else has a better day, then he’ll just keep going out there.”

McTyer (5-11, 190 pounds) signed with the Dolphins in May 2017 and appeared in seven games last season, but recorded only one tackle.

McTyer totaled three interceptions and a forced fumble in his four seasons at UNLV and totaled 22 pass breakups and 134 total tackles (97 solo).

In the offseason prior to OTAs, McTyer worked out with former Dolphins cornerback Jamar Taylor and said he added nearly 10 pounds and feels stronger.

“He’s been competitive, not perfect, but none of them are,” Dolphins defensive backs coach Tony Oden said last week. “He’s been competitive. He’s doing everything that I’ve asked him to do. They all are. I’m not singling him out. As a group, they are. I’m pleased with their progress.”

While McTyer has emerged as a potential favorite for the job, the Dolphins feel none of the candidates have shown sustained consistency in practice.

“I think all of that group of guys that are working on the other side across from ‘X’ [Howard] have had their days and have had their not so good days,” Dolphins’ defensive coordinator Matt Burke said last week. “We’re rolling those groups and we’re trying to see what the best combination of guys are, too. To me, there’s been a little bit of lack of consistency that one guy will make a good play one day and then doesn’t have a good day and then we put another guy in there and it’s sort of the same thing.

“If you know what you’re getting every play then whatever our calls are going to be or techniques that we’re using, then we can work with. But if you’re not sure what you’re going to get every play, then it kind of puts us in a bind.”