Miami Dolphins release depth chart; starting running back spot still up for grabs

The Dolphins’ crowded backfield doesn’t have a clear starter yet.
The team released its first official depth chart on Sunday a day after it held a scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium and four days before it takes on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in its preseason opener Thursday night at 7 p.m.
On it the Dolphins lists both veteran Frank Gore and Kenyan Drake as first team options at running back with an “OR” in between both players names.
Gore has entered the past 12 seasons as a starter in the NFL and could keep that streak going if he can earn that chance through the preseason.
The former Coral Gables High and University of Miami standout enters the season fifth on the league’s all-time rushing list with 14,026 yards and within 76 yards of surpassing Curtis Martin for fourth and Hall of Famer Barry Sanders by 1,243 yards for third place.
At 35 years old, Gore has looked agile and quick despite his age defying the usual limitations of most tailbacks his age.
Gore ran for 961 yards and three touchdowns on 261 carries for the Colts while catching 29 passes for 245 yards in an offense that struggled due to the absence of quarterback Andrew Luck.
Drake, who is entering his third season with the Dolphins, is coming off a great finish to the 2017 season, amassing 644 yards and three touchdowns on 133 carries over the final four games.
The Dolphins have Senorise Perry listed after the two with rookie Kalen Ballage listed behind him.
The Dolphins finished 29th in the NFL last season in rushing yards (1,388), yards per game (86.8) and tied for last with Seattle in rushing touchdowns (4).
OTHER SPOTS
The backup quarterback spot behind starter Ryan Tannehill also had an “OR” designation between Brock Osweiler and David Fales.
Each quarterback has taken snaps with the second team in practices with mixed results.
Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and Davon Godchaux were also both listed with an “OR” listing.
Phillips worked with the first team every day so far in camp except for the past three days when Godchaux got first team reps.
Phillips started 11 games and appeared in 13 last season recording two sacks and 16 total tackles. Godchaux totaled 40 tackles (26 solo) and forced a fumble in 15 games (five starts) a year ago.
The first depth chart also listed Bobby McCain first team at the outside cornerback spot opposite Xavien Howard despite McCain lining up solely at slot corner so far in camp.
Despite a solid week with the starting offense, rookie tight end Mike Gesicki was listed fifth on the depth chart behind MarQueis Gray, injured A.J. Derby (foot), Gavin Escobar and Thomas Duarte.
The Dolphins have lined up Cordrea Tankersley, Tory McTyer and Tony Lippett at the outside spot opposite Howard during team drills.
Lippett, who is returning from an Achilles injury, has only lined up with the starters once.
McTyer, an undrafted player out of UNLV, has been one of the surprises of camp so far.
Tankerseley, the second-year corner from Clemson, participated with the first team during Saturday’s scrimmage.
Stephone Anthony is listed as the starting strongside linebacker with Chase Allen, who received first team snaps this week, listed behind Raekwon McMillan and Terence Garvin listed as Anthony’s backup.
Jason Sanders, who hit a pair of field goals in the scrimmage, is listed ahead of Greg Joseph, who went 2 for 3, in the battle for kicking duties.
