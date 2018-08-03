Latest on William Hayes’ injury, plus Gase on a breakthrough in Tannehill’s game

Dolphins defensive end William Hayes missed practice Friday after suffering what seemed to be a non-trivial hamstring injury the day before.

Hayes got hurt during one-on-one drills. After beating Jesse Davis for a would-be sack, he immediately pulled up and grabbed his right leg. Hayes walked to the locker room, albeit at a glacier pace, and did not resurface the rest of Thursday or at all Friday.

The Dolphins did not announce the severity of the injury, but it did not look great. Recovery time for hamstrings can run anywhere from a few days to weeks or even months.

At the very least, don’t expect Hayes, 33, to participate in Saturday’s scrimmage, and next week’s preseason opener seems unlikely.

No big deal, Dolphins coach Adam Gase suggested.

“I’m never worried about him,” Gase said. “We try to hold him out of practice every once in a while just because we know how hard he goes. We know how much he loves practicing. He likes every step of the way of football. We have to remind him of his age sometimes, that he’s not 22 anymore; but he doesn’t want to hear that.

“We try to protect him from himself sometimes, but he’s a warrior. He’s an old-school football player. He doesn’t like missing time. He doesn’t like getting special treatment. He doesn’t want to have anything to do with that. He knows what to do. We’re not worried about that. When Sundays come around, we know one guy for sure is going to set the edge.”

With Hayes sidelines, Cameron Malveaux has seen his role increase.

Tannehill bounces back

A day after his worst practice of camp, Ryan Tannehill arguably had his best.

Tannehill, who three interceptions Thursday, connected with DeVante Parker and Mike Gesicki for touchdowns Friday and delivered a perfect deep ball to Kenny Stills that somehow fell incomplete.

It was an encouraging bounce-back day, and a sign that Tannehill can better shake off bad performances than in years based.

“He doesn’t hang on interceptions, at least from what I’ve seen,” Gase said. “That’s what you have to do. The better ones in the league, if they make a mistake, they try not to ever repeat that mistake. I think a lot of these guys have just a long library. When you see the really good quarterbacks that have played for a long time, you’ll have to go back years and say ‘I screwed that one up 10 years ago.’ That’s what you’re hoping for. You keep banking, like ‘Alright, I’m aware of that. That’s not happening again.’

“I think he’s done a good job of not letting things bother him. He knows when a guy made a really good play. [Xavien Howard] made a really good play yesterday, and I think he just moved right on.”