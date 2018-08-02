Jarvis Landry’s tears seem extra salty. Dolphins fans soon can taste it for themselves

The Jarvis Landry-South Florida feud is about to bubble over.

Funky Buddha, the Oakland Park-based brewery known for its exotic recipes, has tapped into something delicious:

Landry’s Tears, a beer so salty you can taste the sea.

And the grapes?

They’re sour.

This from the brewery — founded and run by brothers Ryan and KC Sentz, huge Dolphins fans — via its promotional literature:

“Even though this style has [led] in sales when released, it still feels underutilized and unappreciated. This Gose-style beer is brewed with sour grapes, bitter pink grapefruit, and sea salt. It’s sour, bitter, and just a little bit salty. It’s good, but it will be gone fast.”

Burn.

The back story, for those living under a rock the last month:

Landry has ripped the Dolphins in a series of media availabilities during his first training camp with the Cleveland Browns, most notably an interview with Sports Illustrated, saying that he felt underutilized and unappreciated during his four years in Miami.

(Yes, this is the same Jarvis Landry who caught a league-leading 112 passes last year and was by far the most popular player on the team among fans.)

He blasted Adam Gase for a perceived lack of creativity on offense, and suggested Ryan Tannehill is not a good leader.

Much of what Landry has said has not been true, but the Dolphins as an organization has elected not to return in kind.

Turns out, Funky Buddha has done so for them.

Landry’s Tears, for now, is a very limited run. But fans that want a taste can get one at the brewery’s tap room — 1201 NE 38th St., Oakland Park — exclusively during the Dolphins’ first preseason game on Aug. 9.