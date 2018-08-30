Will the Dolphins be a playoff team in 2018? Here’s our game-by-game prediction

The Vegas wise guys think the Dolphins are really bad.
We do not.
But that does not necessarily mean they are good.
Our take: they’re talented enough to compete well into the season, but a late-December swoon suggests the more things change, the more they stay the same.
In other words, 8-8, yet again.
Week 1: vs. Tennessee Titans, Sept. 9, 1 p.m.
Prediction: Titans 24, Dolphins 17. Marcus Mariota’s three all-purpose touchdowns ruin the first Dolphins season opener played at home since 2014.
Week 2: at New York Jets, Sept. 16, 1 p.m.
Prediction: Dolphins 31, Jets 12. Sam Darnold might someday be a star. But the Jets’ quarterback play on this day is the same old, same out (i.e. terrible).
Week 3: vs. Oakland Raiders, Sept. 23, 1 p.m.
Prediction: Dolphins 21, Raiders 20. Now do you appreciate Ryan Tannehill? The Dolphins quarterback directs the 11th game winning drive of his career.
Week 4: at New England Patriots, Sept. 30, 1 p.m.
Prediction: Patriots 34, Dolphins 24. Someday the Dolphins will again win in Foxboro. But probably not until Tom Brady retires (in 2024).
Week 5: at Cincinnati Bengals, Oct. 7, 1 p.m.
Prediction: Dolphins 31, Bengals 10. The Bengals are arguably the AFC’s worst team. The Dolphins are not, winning in Cincinnati for the first time since 2012.
Week 6: vs. Chicago Bears, Oct. 14, 1 p.m.
Prediction: Dolphins 27, Bears 13. Miami captures the Dowell Loggains Bowl! The Bears-turned-Dolphins offensive coordinator celebrates with some deep dish.
Week 7: vs. Detroit Lions, Oct. 21, 1 p.m.
Prediction: Dolphins 14, Lions 10. The outer bands of Tropical Storm Sara are not strong enough to postpone the game, but they do make a mess of the field (and play).
Week 8: at Houston Texas, Oct. 25, 8:20 p.m.
Prediction: Texans 41, Dolphins 14. NRG Stadium is cursed ground for the Dolphins, who have not won in Houston since the Oilers played in the Astrodome.
Week 9: vs. New York Jets, Nov. 4, 1 p.m.
Prediction: Dolphins 24, Jets 9. Matt Burke’s defense forces four turnovers and the Dolphins win their fourth game in five weeks to move atop the AFC East.
Week 10: at Green Bay Packers, Nov. 11, 1 p.m.
Prediction: Packers 31, Dolphins 24. Shootout at Lambeau! But Aaron Rodgers usually wins when he gets the ball last, and that is the case here.
Week 11: Bye.
Week 12: at Indianapolis Colts, Nov. 25, 1 p.m.
Prediction: Colts 28, Dolphins 17. Reports of Andrew Luck’s demise prove to be premature. Luck throws three touchdown passes to T.Y. Hilton in the win.
Week 13: vs. Buffalo Bills, Dec. 2, 1 p.m.
Prediction: Dolphins 27, Bills 20. The AFC East’s bloodiest rivalry lives on even with Jarvis Landry in Cleveland, but this time it’s the Bills who lose their cool.
Week 14: vs. New England Patriots, Dec. 9, 1 p.m.
Prediction: Dolphins 35, Patriots 21. As much as Bill Belichick hates to admit it, he can’t figure out Hard Rock Stadium. Belichick falls to 1-5 here since 2013.
Week 15: at Minnesota Vikings, Dec. 16, 1 p.m.
Prediction: Vikings 27, Dolphins 13. Whether the game is played inside or out, the Dolphins simply hate going north in December. Playoff hopes dim amid Skol chants.
Week 16: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Dec. 22 or 23, TBD.
Prediction: Jaguars 24, Dolphins 3. With stars aplenty, Jacksonville is the AFC’s most talented team, and its defense is relentless in Miami’s home finale.
Week 17: at Buffalo Bills, Dec. 30, 1 p.m.
Prediction: Bills 21, Dolphins 10. The Dolphins were mathematically eliminated from the playoffs before the game even began. And they played like it.
