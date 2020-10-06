Patriots RB James White discusses father and Miami-Dade police captain’s tragic death

New England Patriots running back James White (28), Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Ben Niemann (56), James Winchester (41) and Kansas City Chiefs running back Anthony Sherman (42) hold hands to pray after an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City. The Chiefs won 26-10. AP

For the first time since the tragic car accident that claimed his father’s life, New England Patriots running back James White talked about his dad following Monday’s game with the Kansas City Chiefs.

White, who played at Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas, credited his father for him playing football and reaching the NFL.

“He meant a whole lot,” White told reporters. “He’s one of the biggest reasons why I play football. Being a little kid, seeing my brother play, knowing that my dad played football. That kind of motivated me to go out there and play football. My dad, he was a coach for me growing up. Obviously, it was not always fun having your dad be your coach, but he pushed me and made me who I am today.

“I miss getting those texts that he usually sent me on Saturday nights before games ... just the simple texts he would send to get me prepared for the games. I kind of look back at the last text I got on Saturday before the Seahawks game and kind of reminisce on that, but he meant everything for me. He pushed me. Wouldn’t always tell me what I wanted to hear, but he just always wanted me to do the right thing and push myself and be the best I can be.”

The accident happened Sunday, Sept. 20 in Cooper City, according to a previous Herald report. The car crash occurred when White’s mother, Lisa, who was driving west on Griffin Road, turned onto Southwest 118th Avenue and was struck by Cooper City’s Daniel Chamberlin, who was heading east on Griffin Road, in a “T-boning style crash,” the Broward Sherrif’s Office said.

White’s father, Tyrone White Sr., who was a veteran Miami-Dade Police Department captain, died at 1 p.m. from the accident. He was 59 years old. Lisa White was transported to Hollywood’s Memorial Regional Hospital in critical condition.

James White said his mom is continuing to improve and progress.

“All that stuff seems kind of surreal to me,” White told reporters after Monday’s game. “My mom is continuing to improve and progress and get better so that eases some of it a little bit... just trying to push through. That’s what my Dad would want me to do. Just trying to take it one day at a time.”

James White's full comments about his father. pic.twitter.com/x2KmrjJXdG — Ian Steele (@IanSteeleABC6) October 6, 2020

Chamberlin’s injuries were deemed not life-threatening from the crash, according to BSO.

“After striking the vehicle in a T-boning style crash, Chamberlin’s Subaru was redirected and struck a traffic control box and came to a complete stop in the grass swale,” BSO said. “White’s vehicle slid sideways, struck the curb and rolled over onto its side, before coming to rest on its roof on the sidewalk.”

MDPD director Alfredo Ramirez, Dolphins coach Brian Flores, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady were among those who offered condolences on social media in September.

White was college teammates with Wilson at the Wisconsin. He was made inactive for the Patriots game against the Seahawks on Sept. 20 and returned for Monday’s game against the Chiefs. White, who the Patriots drafted in the fourth round in 2014, has the most receptions, receiving yards and touchdown catches among NFL running backs since 2015.

The Patriots’ comeback from 25 points down to win Super Bowl 51 was kick- started when White scored his first Super Bowl touchdown. He later had two-point conversion and scored a touchdown, that coupled with another two-point conversion, forced overtime against the Atlanta Falcons.

White then scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime to secure the fifth of the Pats’ six Super Bowl titles.