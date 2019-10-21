Tom Brady had a cameo in a new Netflix series. Some see it as shot at Robert Kraft

Tom Brady is upset.

“Living With Yourself,” a new Paul Rudd-led Netflix series, dropped Friday, and all everyone can talk about is Brady’s cameo, which seemingly alludes to New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s current legal situation.

“I think that was taken out of context, just like you’re taking it out of context and trying to make it a story for yourself, which has a negative connotation to it, which I don’t appreciate,” the New England Patriots quarterback told ESPN, referencing his owner’s alleged prostitute solicitation.

The “that” refers to the scene where Brady looks extremely relieved as he exits “Top Happy Spa,” a massage parlor with extraordinary healing powers that’s located at a strip mall. As he strolls to his SUV, he turns and looks at Rudd.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, right, celebrates with owner Robert Kraft after Super Bowl XLIX against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Feb. 1, 2015, in Glendale, Ariz. The Patriots won 28-24. David Goldman AP

“First time?” he asks.

“Uh huh,” Rudd replies. “You?”

Brady, opening the vehicle’s door, shakes his head and laughs.

“Sixth,” Brady says as he slides inside and slams the door shut.

Many viewed this as shot at another Patriot with an affinity for massage parlors at strip malls: Robert Kraft. The Patriots owner was charged with soliciting prostitution at a Jupiter day spa in February.

Brady appeared defensive when asked about the similarities on Saturday.

“It’s unfortunate that people would choose to think I would ever do something like that about Mr. Kraft,” Brady told ESPN. “I think that’s a very bad assessment of my relationship with him.”

The scene, which show creator Timothy Greenberg says was written roughly four years ago, wasn’t filmed until after the allegations against Kraft became public. Greenberg told Refinery29 that he was convinced Brady would want out but that never happened.

In reality, the scene had nothing to do with Kraft. Greenberg told The Wrap that he wrote it as a “subtle dig” at Brady who was just returning from his four-game “Deflategate” suspension.

“There was this implication that maybe he’s a clone and he’s cheating,” Greenberg said. “When I wrote it, he was 37 and had won four Super Bowls. And then by the time I actually make the thing, he’s now 41 and he’s just coming off his sixth Super Bowl win.”

That still didn’t stop Brady from employing one of his “good friends’ ” favorite, media-bashing techniques.

“The blame-and-shame media atmosphere that has kind of percolated for a while,” Brady said Saturday. “I think there is a lot of things that are said that are taken out of context that you choose to make a headline of, as opposed to understand what it’s actually about.”