Nearly 50 players with ties to the Sunshine State were signed as undrafted free agents

The Miami Hurricanes showed off their skills in front of NFL scouts inside their new practice facility. Defensive Tackle, Gerald Willis and Running Back, Trayone Gray talk about their performances during the 2019 Pro Day.

The NFL Draft ended Saturday with 254 football players hearing their names called in Nashville, Tennessee.

But the road to the NFL didn’t end there for the many other prospects that didn’t get drafted.

Players such as Miami Hurricanes defensive tackle Gerald Willis III, who experts projected to go in the second round, was among those that didn’t get drafted.

Instead Willis and others became undrafted free agents, and the hours and days since the draft have made decisions to sign with various NFL teams.

Time will tell if any of them will turn into Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay, who became a Pro Bowl rookie after getting snubbed last year, or former Florida Gators defensive back Brian Poole, a Bradenton, Florida native who played in Super Bowl LI with the Atlanta Falcons and is currently with the New York Jets.

Here’s a list of players from Florida colleges or those native to Florida that became undrafted free agent signings, according to CBS Sports:

Miami

Tyler Gauthier (New England Patriots)

Tyree St. Louis (New England Patriots)

Gerald Willis III (Baltimore Ravens)

Trayone Gray (Cleveland Browns)

Tito Odenigbo (Minnesota Vikings)

Florida

Fred Johnson (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Khairi Clark (Jacksonville Jaguars)

Florida State

Fred Jones (New York Jets)

Derrick Kelly (New Orleans Saints)

UCF

Wyatt Miller (New York Jets)

Matthew Wright (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Dredrick Snelson (Jacksonville Jaguars)

Rashard Causey (Atlanta Falcons)

FIU

CJ Worton (Atlanta Falcons)

Stetson

Donald Parham (Detroit Lions)

Florida Tech

JT Hassell (Cleveland Browns)

Florida natives

Wyatt Ray, Boca Raton (Cleveland Browns)

Kyron Brown, Boynton Beach (New York Jets)





Kelvin McKnight, Bradenton (Denver Broncos)

Dougladson Subtyl, Bunnell (Cleveland Browns)

James Folston Jr., Cocoa (Arizona Cardinals)

Randy Ramsey, Fort Lauderdale (Green Bay Packers)





Ryan Pulley, Fort Myers (Arizona Cardinals)





John Battle, Hallandale (New York Jets)





Tyre Brady, Homestead (Jacksonville Jaguars)





William Sweet, Jacksonville (Arizona Cardinals)





Zedrick Woods, Lake City (Jacksonville Jaguars)





Chris Nelson, Lakeland (Pittsburgh Steelers)





Aaron Wade, Lithia (Cleveland Browns)





Terrill Hanks, Miami (Miami Dolphins)

Sterling Shippy, Miami (Indianapolis Colts)





Khalil Lewis, Miami (Atlanta Falcons)





Davante Davis, Miami (Texas)





Michael Walker, Naples (Jacksonville Jaguars)





Kano Dillon, Ocala (Washington Redskins)

Chris Westry, Orange Park (Dallas Cowboys)





Te’von Coney, Palm Beach Gardens (Oakland Raiders)





Bruce Anderson, Ruskin (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)





Saivion Smith, St. Petersburg (Jacksonville Jaguars)





Ryan Davis, St. Petersburg (New England Patriots)

Karan Higdon, Sarasota (Houston Texans)





Shawn Bane Jr., Sarasota (Atlanta Falcons)





Tre Watson, Tampa (Miami Dolphins)





Andrew Beck, Tampa (New England Patriots)

Derrick Baity Jr., Tampa (Houston Texans)





Shakial Taylor, Tampa (Indianapolis Colts)

Marcus Applefield, Weeki Wachee (Baltimore Ravens)





Johnnie Dixon, West Palm Beach (Houston Texans)

Stephen Louis, West Palm Beach (Houston Texans)