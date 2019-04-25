The Falcons added 3 guards in free agency. Atlanta added this guard in 2019 NFL Draft

The Atlanta Falcons added five players to their offensive line during free agency this offseason.
Yet, that’s where the Falcons went with their first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft on Thursday.
The Falcons chose Boston College guard Chris Lindstrom with the 14th overall pick.
NFL.com pointed to the defensive line as a major need, but so was helping the offensive line, despite the free agency moves.
And with Lindstrom, the Falcons are getting a third-team Associated Press All-American. He started all 12 games for Boston College in 2018.
The 6-4, 308-pounder played right guard for Boston College.
Atlanta added five offensive lineman in the offseason, including three guards. Those three guards were Adam Gettis, James Carpenter and James Brown.
