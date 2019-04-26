Which college football program had the most first-round picks in the 2019 NFL Draft?

In this Sept. 1, 2018, file photo, Mississippi State defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (94) pushes through a double team during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Stephen F. Austin in Starkville, Miss. AP

With the dynasty Nick Saban has built at Alabama in the last 12 years, it’s not a shock to see the Crimson Tide yielding plenty of NFL talent each year.

Thursday’s first round of the 2019 NFL Draft saw three Alabama players taken.

Clemson’s rise under Dabo Swinney also sees a good amount of NFL talent crop up, with 2019 being no different. The Tigers also had three players taken in the first round.

But what was a surprise was the Tide and Tigers weren’t the only schools with three players drafted in the first round.

Mississippi State made history with having three first-round picks. The Bulldogs have never had so many first-round picks before, and the previous time they had two first-round draft picks was in 1996.

Meanwhile, Florida schools only had one player taken in the first round. The University of Miami, historically ripe with NFL first-round talent, and the University of Florida both did not have one player taken in Thursday’s opening round. Only Florida State’s Brian Burns was selected from a Sunshine State college.

Iowa, Michigan, Ohio State and Oklahoma each had two players taken.

Here’s the NFL Draft tracker by school (with multiple selections so far):

Alabama: Quinnen Williams, Jonah Williams, Josh Jacobs

Clemson: Clelin Ferrell, Christian Wilkins, Dexter Lawrence

Mississippi State: Jeffrey Simmons, Montez Sweat, Johnathan Abram

Iowa: TJ Hockenson, Noah Fant

Michigan: Devin Bush, Rashan Gary

Ohio State: Nick Bosa, Dwayne Haskins

Oklahoma: Kyler Murray, Marquise Brown