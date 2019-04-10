Football

Nick Bosa explains why pro-Trump and anti-Kaepernick tweets are gone

Video: St. Thomas Aquinas star Nick Bosa headed to Ohio State

St. Thomas Aquinas defensive lineman Nick Bosa officially signed with Ohio State on National Signing Day on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2016. His brother Joey also played for the Buckeyes. Video by Justin Azpiazu By
Up Next
St. Thomas Aquinas defensive lineman Nick Bosa officially signed with Ohio State on National Signing Day on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2016. His brother Joey also played for the Buckeyes. Video by Justin Azpiazu By

Former Ohio State star Nick Bosa, a Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas alumnus, explained to ESPN why his Twitter timeline is suddenly devoid of pro-Trump tweets.

In the past, Bosa has voiced his support of President Donald Trump and criticized former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick via social media.

That’s no longer visible on his Twitter account.

“I had to,” Bosa told ESPN. “There is a chance I might end up in San Francisco.”

The 49ers have the second overall pick. Bosa is projected to go in the top three picks.

ESPN reported the behavior change came as the NFL Combine approached.

Bosa’s brother, Joey, plays for the Los Angeles Chargers, while his father, John, is a former first-round pick of the Miami Dolphins.

Like his father and brother, Nick Bosa plays defensive end.

Jason Dill

Sports reporter Jason has covered high school, college and pro sports since joining the Bradenton Herald in 2010. He’s won Florida Press Club awards for sports feature and column writing. He currently writes college and pro sports stories for the McClatchy East Region real-time team.
  Comments  

Read Next

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, full of draft day suggestions, had idea team should try this year
Video media Created with Sketch.

Armando Salguero

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, full of draft day suggestions, had idea team should try this year

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has suggested ideas on past draft days, including in 2018 when he wanted the team to trade down. That might be a good strategy for the talent starved Dolphins to try this year.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE FOOTBALL

People

Man charged with shining laser at Patriots QB Tom Brady

Sports

Lions sign QB Tom Savage, add depth behind Matthew Stafford

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service