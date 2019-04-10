Football
Nick Bosa explains why pro-Trump and anti-Kaepernick tweets are gone
Video: St. Thomas Aquinas star Nick Bosa headed to Ohio State
Former Ohio State star Nick Bosa, a Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas alumnus, explained to ESPN why his Twitter timeline is suddenly devoid of pro-Trump tweets.
In the past, Bosa has voiced his support of President Donald Trump and criticized former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick via social media.
That’s no longer visible on his Twitter account.
“I had to,” Bosa told ESPN. “There is a chance I might end up in San Francisco.”
The 49ers have the second overall pick. Bosa is projected to go in the top three picks.
ESPN reported the behavior change came as the NFL Combine approached.
Bosa’s brother, Joey, plays for the Los Angeles Chargers, while his father, John, is a former first-round pick of the Miami Dolphins.
Like his father and brother, Nick Bosa plays defensive end.
