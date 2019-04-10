Nick Bosa explains why pro-Trump and anti-Kaepernick tweets are gone

Video: St. Thomas Aquinas star Nick Bosa headed to Ohio State St. Thomas Aquinas defensive lineman Nick Bosa officially signed with Ohio State on National Signing Day on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2016. His brother Joey also played for the Buckeyes. Video by Justin Azpiazu Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK St. Thomas Aquinas defensive lineman Nick Bosa officially signed with Ohio State on National Signing Day on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2016. His brother Joey also played for the Buckeyes. Video by Justin Azpiazu

Former Ohio State star Nick Bosa, a Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas alumnus, explained to ESPN why his Twitter timeline is suddenly devoid of pro-Trump tweets.

In the past, Bosa has voiced his support of President Donald Trump and criticized former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick via social media.

So, to summarize some of the tweets from next year’s likely No. 1 draft pick, Nick Bosa:

1. Black Panther is the worst Marvel movie.

2. Beyoncé’s music is “trash.”

3. Kaepernick is a “clown.”

Alllllllllllllllrighty then. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) May 14, 2018

That’s no longer visible on his Twitter account.

“I had to,” Bosa told ESPN. “There is a chance I might end up in San Francisco.”

The 49ers have the second overall pick. Bosa is projected to go in the top three picks.

ESPN reported the behavior change came as the NFL Combine approached.

Bosa’s brother, Joey, plays for the Los Angeles Chargers, while his father, John, is a former first-round pick of the Miami Dolphins.

Like his father and brother, Nick Bosa plays defensive end.