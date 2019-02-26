Football

Watch this dog steal the football halftime show with a record 83-yard frisbee catch

By Jason Dill

February 26, 2019

A dog named Eurie caught Gary Dukes’ 83-yard frisbee toss for a world record during halftime of Saturday’s Orlando Apollos’ Alliance of American Football league game at UCF’s Spectrum Stadium.
Who needs a lavishly-produced show to give football fans some entertainment during halftime?

The Alliance of American Football league arguably topped this year’s Super Bowl halftime show on Saturday in Orlando with two things: a frisbee and a dog.

It came during halftime of the Orlando Apollos game.

Gary Duke, director of Central Florida Disc Dogs Club, tossed a frisbee 83-yards that a dog named Eurie snatched at UCF’s Spectrum Stadium to a big applause from the crowd that night, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

The Sentinel’s J.C. Carnahan captured the feat, which is deemed a world record for a live sporting event, on video that was posted to Twitter.

It has more than 1.48 million views as of Tuesday morning.

Check out the entire clip below:

