Watch Falcons’ Brian Poole hit on Jameis Winston cause a fight

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Brian Poole, who starred at Southeast High in Bradenton and the University of Florida, delivered a huge hit on Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston, a former Florida State University Heisman Trophy winner, late in the first half of Sunday’s game that led to a skirmish between the NFC South division rivals.
Winston rolled from the pocket and upfield toward the Falcons sideline when Poole chucked Winston to the ground right before the quarterback stepped out of bounds.
Bucs center Ryan Jensen ran over seconds later to push Poole away, which led to Falcons players on the sideline to come to Poole’s defense.
The teams were separated pretty quickly.
A video of the play can be seen here:
Poole and the Falcons had the last laugh, winning 34-29 with Poole having an interception, two passes defended and six tackles.
