NFL star tossed furniture from balcony and nearly hit a 2-year-old, lawsuit alleges

The deadline for Pittsburgh Steelers star Antonio Brown to respond to a lawsuit filed in South Florida is approaching.
Brown allegedly threw furniture from the 14th floor of the Mansions at Acqualina, located in the Miami suburb of Sunny Isles Beach, in April and nearly struck two people on the ground, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
The Post-Gazette reports Brown has until Thursday to respond to the lawsuit, which seeks $15,000 in damages. Ophir Sternberg filed the lawsuit, which states Brown threw the furniture from the balcony of the 14th floor that crashed near his 2-year-old son and the boy’s grandfather who were near the complex’s pool, in August, according to ESPN.
Yahoo Sports reported the suit, which was filed in Miami-Dade County, alleges Brown threw two large vases estimated at over three feet each, an ottoman and other furniture pieces.
The Post-Gazette reported Brown “appeared very agitated and was yelling at [building] security, telling them he thinks they set him up,” when police arrived. The outlet reported Brown called police the day before to report a gun and $80,000 in cash missing.
A second lawsuit was also filed against Brown by the building’s landlord, with estimated damages to the furniture and the unit at $100,000, according to KDKA-TV.
