Miami Heat releases COVID-19 fan safety plan for games at FTX Arena to open 2021-22 season

The Miami Heat will open the preseason at a home arena operating at its full capacity of 19,600, but masks will still be required for most fans in attendance because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the team announced Wednesday.

All guests, including those fully vaccinated, over 2 years old will be required to wear a mask for games at FTX Arena when the Heat begins its six-game preseason schedule at the downtown Miami building on Monday against the Atlanta Hawks.

There will be no testing or vaccination requirement for the purchase of tickets or attending games at FTX Arena unless the ticket is for a seat within 15 feet of the court.

For those over 2 years old seated within 15 of the court or with tickets that grant access to this area, guests will have three options for entry into FTX Arena: Show proof of full vaccination, show proof of a negative COVID-19 test (PCR or rapid antigen test results are accepted) or take a rapid antigen test at the arena for $40.

In addition, a no bag policy remains in effect at FTX Arena to start the upcoming season. Exceptions will be made for small bags.

The entire arena, including all merchandise stations, concession stands, bars, and premium dining spaces, remains cashless. Accepted forms of payment include credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay and NFC chip enabled cards.

On the Heat’s website detailing this season’s COVID-19 fan safety guidelines, a message is included that reads: “Compliance with arena health and safety rules is mandatory, and attendance is conditioned on such compliance. If a guest violates any health and safety rules, the guest may be denied entry to or ejected from the arena. Guests who violate the rules or otherwise engage in conduct that causes a risk to health and safety may also be subject to a ban.”

In August, the Heat mandated vaccination for all Heat Group employees. The deadline for all employees to receive at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine was Sept. 1, with exceptions made for those with a “qualifying medical condition” or “a sincerely held religious belief.”

“Employees who are not fully vaccinated, or have not submitted a formal request for an accommodation that has been granted or is still in the evaluation process by the next phase of our return to work will be deemed to have resigned,” the Heat said in a statement.

Also, team staff within close proximity of players and referees also have to be vaccinated. That mandate from the NBA includes, among others, coaches, support staff traveling with teams and locker room attendants.

Unvaccinated players will be able to play in games this season, but they’ll face stricter health and safety protocols. The Heat does not expect to have any issues with the league when it comes to player vaccinations, according to a league source, with most of the roster believed to be fully vaccinated.

The Heat began last season in December with no fans in attendance for home games amid the pandemic before allowing a limited crowd to attend in late January. Miami then slowly increased capacity throughout the season and eventually allowed up to 17,000 fans to attend games during its first-round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks in May.

For more information on what to expect while attending Heat games at FTX Arena this season, visit the team’s COVID-19 fan safety website. The Heat begins the regular season at home on Oct. 21 against the Bucks.

“The Miami Heat and FTX Arena have implemented a number of COVID-19 related health and safety measures to help mitigate the risk of exposure and help facilitate a safe arena experience as we welcome fans back to the arena,” the Heat wrote on the fan safety website. “These policies are current and reflective of the COVID-19 situation as of today’s date, but could be modified at any time. We urge you to check for updates.”

This story was originally published September 29, 2021 6:31 PM.