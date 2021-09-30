Podcast: Media Day, training camp takeaways. And is the Miami Heat flying under the radar?

Media Day is in the past and training camp is underway. The Miami Heat has officially begun its preparation for the 2021-22 NBA season.

On this week’s episode of the Heat Check podcast, David Wilson and Anthony Chiang, the Miami Herald’s Heat beat writer, recapped Media Day and went over their takeaways from the first few days of training camp.

With so much going on around the NBA, Chiang and Wilson also explained why they feel the Heat is entering the season as an under-the-radar team.

Among the topics discussed in this week’s episode: The latest on Victor Oladipo, how Kyle Lowry is going to help Jimmy Butler, why the back end of the Heat’s roster will be especially important and much more.

