What was the first day of practice like for new-look Heat? ‘Every second of it was intense’

The Miami Heat opened training camp Tuesday morning at FTX Arena with 10 new faces on the roster, and one of those new faces was impressed with what he saw right away.

“Every second of it was intense,” said veteran forward P.J. Tucker, who signed with the Heat as a free agent this past summer after winning an NBA championship with the Milwaukee Bucks last season. “A lot of communicating, a lot of talking, a lot of hard work. We’re going to be a good team. From the first day, the way we compete, the way guys communicate with each other, the way the coaches communicate. They’re so interactive. You just get that feeling.”

Tucker, 36, labeled the new-look Heat as “the dog pound” following Tuesday’s practice because of the amount of high-level competitors on the roster.

“We got a little after it,” Heat star Jimmy Butler said. “That’s going to be the first day through the end of the season. If we’re stepping in here between these lines, there’s always going to be a lot of competing. But I think that’s what we want. We want to be able to talk some trash with one another.”

One of the new additions who especially stood out was six-time All-Star guard Kyle Lowry, who arrives to the Heat after spending the past nine seasons with the Toronto Raptors. Coach Erik Spoelstra said Lowry’s experience and leadership was felt immediately Tuesday.

“He just has a voice, a mind, and a way about him,” Spoelstra said. “He can get everybody organized, particularly as we’re installing very quickly. But with veteran guys and high-IQ guys, they can kind of take the reins until we get all the details in, particularly on offense. But he’s your classic, prototypical all-league quarterback. He can organize the gym for you.”

Butler said of Lowry, his close friend: “He’s a fierce competitor, a winner, a champion. But more than anything, he keeps it lighthearted. He keeps the game fun, joking around, never backing down from any type of challenge. Those are the guys you want out there with you. It’s easy to follow suit when you got that.”

After a week of training camp practices, the Heat opens its six-game preseason schedule Monday against the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena. The regular season begins Oct. 21.

“Maybe a little bit different,” Spoelstra said when asked how having 10 new players impacts preseason preparation. “Trying to get up and running a little bit quicker, but we still did our typical Miami Heat buildup of who we are, what’s important to us. But we’re mindful that we have to get moving pretty quickly.”

HASLEM STILL OUT

The Heat had 18 of its 20 players available for the start of training camp Tuesday.

Guard Victor Oladipo did not practice as he continues to recover from surgery he underwent in May to repair the quadriceps tendon in his right knee. There’s no timetable for his return, but the expectation is he’ll play at some point this season.

Forward and team captain Udonis Haslem also was not at practice in the wake of the recent passing of his father, Johnnie Haslem.

Adebayo wore Haslem’s No. 40 at practice Tuesday to make sure his presence was felt on the court.

“A dope moment for me,” Adebayo said of wearing Haslem’s number. “It was just something I wanted to do because he’s not here and I know how much he wants to be here. So I was just showing my support for him and letting the guys know he’s still here even though he’s not here. You still see 40 going around the gym. I actually practiced good in it, so I might keep his jersey.”

BATTIER’S NEW TITLE

Battier, who stepped down from his position as the Heat’s vice present of basketball development and analytics this offseason, has a new title within the organization.

Battier, 43, is now a strategic consultant for the Heat.

Battier was among the team executives at Tuesday’s practice, along with managing general partner Micky Arison, president Pat Riley, general manager Andy Elisburg, assistant general manager Adam Simon and vice president of player programs Alonzo Mourning.

▪ Kasib Powell, who was recently named the head coach of the Heat’s G League affiliate (the Sioux Falls Skyforce), is among those helping Spoelstra during training camp.