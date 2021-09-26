Breakdown of Heat’s roster entering training camp: Adebayo, Tucker and the frontcourt options

With the Miami Heat holding its annual media day Monday before beginning training camp Tuesday at FTX Arena, here’s a look at the frontcourt players on the Heat’s current 20-man roster (not including those entering training camp on an Exhibit 10 contract)...

Bam Adebayo #13 of Team USA celebrates following the United States’ victory over France in the Men’s Basketball Finals game on Day 15 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Saitama Super Arena on Aug. 7, 2021 in Saitama, Japan. Kevin C. Cox Getty Images

BAM ADEBAYO, center

Age: Turned 24 on July 18.

What he did last season: Averaged career highs in points (18.7) on 57 percent shooting from the field and 79.9 percent shooting from the foul line, assists (5.4) and steals (1.2) to go with nine rebounds in 64 regular-season games (64 starts) in his fourth NBA season. In the playoffs, Adebayo averaged 15.5 points on 45.6 percent shooting, 9.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.3 steals in four games.

Contract status: Due $28.1 million this upcoming season in the first year of a five-year, $163 million max contract extension he signed last offseason. He played on a $5.1 million salary last season.

What to know: It was a productive summer for Adebayo, who won a gold medal with Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics. As for last NBA season, Adebayo’s game continued to grow in his second full season as the Heat’s starting center. He showed off an improved midrange jumper and free-throw stroke, and continued to prove he’s one of the top defenders in the league. After shooting 22.3 percent (21 of 94) on midrange attempts in 2019-20, he made 42.4 percent (72 of 170) of those shots last regular season. Adebayo and Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo were the only two players in the NBA who averaged at least 18 points, nine rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block. The next step in Adebayo’s evolution as Miami’s starting center could be incorporating the three-point shot or more post moves into his offensive repertoire, and the addition of veteran point guard Kyle Lowry should help get him more easy baskets. Adebayo is a very important part of the Heat’s long-term plan as one of the NBA’s top young stars and two-way big men.

Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (21) practices before the start of their game against the Brooklyn Nets at AmericanAirlines Arena on Sunday, April 18, 2021 in Miami. David Santiago dsantiago@miamiherald.com

DEWAYNE DEDMON, center

Age: Turned 32 on Aug. 12.

What he did last season: After signing with the Heat as a late-season addition on April 8, he averaged 7.1 points on 70.8 percent shooting and 5.4 rebounds in 16 regular-season games (zero starts). He averaged 6.3 points and 4.5 rebounds in four playoff games.

Contract status: Signed a one-year minimum contract worth $2.4 million as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

What to know: Dedmon’s return provides the Heat with much-needed size in the frontcourt at 7 feet and 245 pounds, especially with center Precious Achiuwa sent to the Toronto Raptors as part of the Kyle Lowry sign-and-trade deal. Dedmon, who impressed after signing with the Heat as a late-season addition in April, is expected to again be used as the Heat’s backup center behind starter Bam Adebayo. Dedmon took over as the Heat’s backup center shortly after he signed last season and provided much-needed quality minutes when Adebeyo went to the bench. Those minutes had been a negative before the addition of Dedmon, but the Heat outscored opponents by 17.1 points with Dedmon on the court as the backup center last regular season. Dedmon’s size, energy, touch around the rim and offensive rebounding will help Miami.

Udonis Haslem #40 of the Miami Heat and Dwight Howard #39 of the Philadelphia 76ers are involved in a scuffle during the second quarter at American Airlines Arena on May 13, 2021. Michael Reaves Getty Images

UDONIS HASLEM, forward

Age: Turned 41 on June 9.

What he did last season: Played in one regular-season game and totaled four points, one rebound, a drawn charge and two technicals that led to an ejection after just three minutes of playing time in the Heat’s win over the Philadelphia 76ers on May 13. Haslem did not play in the postseason.

Contract status: Signed a one-year minimum contract worth $2.6 million as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

What to know: Haslem again put off retirement to return for a 19th NBA season. Once he appears in a game in 2021-22, Haslem will become the 21st player in NBA history to play at least 19 seasons. The record is 22 seasons by Vince Carter. Haslem already became the oldest player to appear in a game for the Heat in franchise history last season. But Haslem’s impact will mostly be felt behind the scenes. He has played in just 29 games since the start of the 2017-18 season and has served as a Heat captain in each of the past 14 seasons (the longest tenure in team history). The Miami native, who attended Miami High, has spent his entire NBA career with the Heat and currently holds the longest streak by any active player with only one team in the league. While Haslem’s on-court role has shrunk drastically in recent seasons, he remains an important part of the Heat’s roster because of his role as a leader and mentor.

Markieff Morris #88 of the Los Angeles Lakers defends Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat during the fourth quarter in Game 5 of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on Oct. 9, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista. Mike Ehrmann Getty Images

MARKIEFF MORRIS, forward

Age: Turned 32 on Sept. 2.

What he did last season: Averaged 6.7 points while shooting 40.5 percent from the field and 31.1 percent on threes, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 61 games (27 starts) with the Los Angeles Lakers. In the playoffs, Morris averaged 2.3 points on 22.2 percent shooting from the field and 25 percent shooting on threes, one rebound and 0.8 assists in four games (one start).

Contract status: Signed a one-year minimum contract worth $2.6 million as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

What to know: The Heat has been looking to fill a void at power forward since Jae Crowder left to sign with the Phoenix Suns as a free agent last year. Morris is part of Miami’s plan to fill that spot, along with fellow free-agent acquisition P.J. Tucker. Morris fits the three-and-D mold that the Heat values at the four spot, especially alongside center Bam Adebayo. Morris, who was on the Lakers roster that defeated the Heat in the 2020 NBA Finals, also brings experience as a 10-year veteran. But he has battled inconsistency with his outside shot over his NBA career and is a 34.1 percent three-point shooter during his time in the league. Morris shot an underwhelming 31.1 percent on threes with the Lakers last season, but made 38.6 percent of his shots from deep in 2019-20. If Morris can have a bounce-back season from three-point range, he’ll be an important part of the Heat’s rotation and a very good signing at the minimum.

Miami Heat forward KZ Okpala (4) shoots over Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin (23) in the first quarter of a NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena on Jan. 16, 2021. DAVID SANTIAGO dsantiago@miamiherald.com

KZ OKPALA, forward

Age: Turns 23 on April 28.

What he did last season: Averaged 2.5 points while shooting 37.5 percent from the field and 24 percent on threes, 1.8 rebounds and 0.5 assists in 37 regular-season games (nine starts). In the playoffs, Okpala logged just six minutes.

Contract status: Due $1.8 million this upcoming season in the final year of a three-year, $4.2 million minimum salary contract he signed before his rookie season in the 2019 offseason.

What to know: Through the first two seasons of Okpala’s NBA career, he has averaged 2.4 points on 38.6 percent shooting, 1.7 rebounds and 0.5 assists in 42 regular-season games. This stretch has been one of development for Okpala, who has played more minutes in the G League (572) than in the NBA (473) during his professional career. While Okpala is a unique and talented versatile defender at 6-8 and 215 pounds, he has yet to find his place on offense. He has shot 12-of-51 (23.5 percent) from three-point range in his first two NBA seasons. Okpala already faces an uphill battle in finding consistent playing time this season after the Heat signed veteran forwards P.J. Tucker and Markieff Morris in free agency. This is an important season for Okpala, who is set to become a free agent next summer.

Milwaukee Bucks’ P.J. Tucker drives past Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash AP

P.J. TUCKER, forward

Age: Turns 37 on May 5.

What he did last season: Averaged 3.7 points while shooting 37.3 percent from the field and 33.6 percent on threes, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 52 games (33 starts) between the Houston Rockets and Milwaukee Bucks. In the playoffs, Tucker averaged 4.3 points on 38.8 percent shooting from the field and 32.2 percent shooting on threes, 4.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 23 games (19 starts) to help the Bucks win the NBA championship.

Contract status: Signed a two-year contract worth $14.4 million as an unrestricted free agent this offseason. The deal includes a $7.4 million player option in the second year for the 2022-23 season.

What to know: Remember how Jae Crowder helped the Heat get to the NBA Finals in 2020? The hope is Tucker can play a similar role as Miami’s starting power forward alongside center Bam Adebayo. But Tucker is 36 and he’s coming off one of his worst outside shooting seasons. He made 33.6 percent of his threes last season, which is his lowest mark since he shot 33 percent from deep in 2015-16. The Heat hopes that’s just a one-year blip and not the start of a trend at this late stage of Tucker’s career. He previously established himself as one of the best corner three-point shooters in the NBA when he led the league in corner threes made for three consecutive seasons from 2017-20. If Tucker can return to form from the corners and provide the physical defense he’s known for, he’ll make the Heat a better team.

Miami Heat center Omer Yurtseven is defended by Utah Jazz center Udoka Azubuike during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. David Becker AP

OMER YURTSEVEN, center

Age: Turned 23 on June 19.

What he did last season: Before signing with the Heat late last season, Yurtseven spent time in the G League with the Oklahoma City Blue. He appeared in 14 games with the Blue, averaging 15.2 points, 9.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.4 blocks and 21.1 minutes while shooting 62.6 percent from the field and 38.1 percent on 1.5 three-point attempts per game.

Contract status: Signed a two-year minimum deal worth $3.2 million in free agency this offseason. He’s due a fully guaranteed $1.5 million this upcoming season and the $1.7 million salary in the second and final year of the contract for 2022-23 is non-guaranteed.

What to know: Yurtseven shined in summer league last month, averaging 22.4 points on 50.6 percent shooting from the field and 8-of-22 (36.4 percent) shooting from three-point range, 11.2 rebounds and 2.4 blocks in five games with the Heat’s summer team. The 7-footer impressed enough to earn a guaranteed standard NBA contract from the Heat for the upcoming season. But with Dewayne Dedmon entering the season as Bam Adebayo’s backup at center and forwards P.J. Tucker and Markieff Morris also providing experienced frontcourt options, playing time could be scarce for Yurtseven to begin the season. Yurtseven’s polished offensive skill set makes him an intriguing addition to the Heat’s developmental program, with the potential to improve on the defensive end.