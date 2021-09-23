Podcast: The Heat is coming to save Miami sports (again). It’s finally time for camp

The Miami Heat is back to save South Florida sports.

With both the Miami Hurricanes and Miami Dolphins coming off ugly losses and dealing with injuries to their starting quarterbacks, the start of Heat training camp comes at the perfect time. Media day is Monday, and the first practice is Tuesday at FTX Arena.

On this week’s episode of the Heat Check podcast, David Wilson and Anthony Chiang, the Miami Herald’s Heat beat writer, preview media day and the start of camp. What and who are they looking forward to seeing most next week?

Also, Chiang and Wilson explained why they believe the Heat will be better this season. But they also went through the reasons why they could end up being wrong.

Finally, what’s a training camp preview episode without a bold prediction? Chiang and Wilson each offered one bold prediction regarding the Heat, with the rest coming closer to the start of the regular season.

As always, please continue to rate, review and subscribe. Thanks for listening.