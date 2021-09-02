Miami Herald Logo
Miami Heat

Podcast: Heat talk during a quiet time on the NBA calendar. And a Miami-Bama discussion

We’ve finally reached a quiet time on the NBA calendar. Well, quiet relative to the usual frenzy that is the NBA offseason.

After a busy few weeks that included the Olympics, the draft and free agency, we have reached a lull with the Sept. 28 start of training camps around the league still about four weeks away.

On a new episode of the Heat Check podcast, David Wilson and Anthony Chiang, the Miami Herald’s Heat beat writer, broke down a few unresolved story lines surrounding the team during this quiet period.

What will the Heat do with its two-way contracts? What’s going on with the NBA’s investigation into the Heat’s sign-and-trade acquisition of Kyle Lowry?

But with the start of college football season here and a pretty big Miami-Alabama game looming, Chiang and Wilson closed the episode by breaking down the Hurricanes’ matchup against the Crimson Tide. Does Miami have a chance?

As always, please continue to rate, review and subscribe. Thanks for listening.

