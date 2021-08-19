Podcast: Wrapping up the Heat’s productive summer league. Examining Haslem’s value and more

Summer league was productive for the Miami Heat.

Center Omer Yurtseven impressed enough to earn a standard NBA contract from the Heat, wing Max Strus’ offseason improvement was on display and Marcus Garrett and DeJon Jarreau made their case for two-way contracts.

On a new episode of the Heat Check podcast, David Wilson and Anthony Chiang, the Miami Herald’s Heat beat writer, break down their summer league takeaways.

Can Yurtseven crack the Heat’s power rotation? What did Strus prove as the go-to summer option? Would the Heat give both of their two-way contracts to guards in Garrett and Jarreau? And what did KZ Okpala show in his summer league debut?

Among other topics addressed in this week’s episode:

▪ Udonis Haslem is back for a 19th season. What does his return mean for the Heat?

▪ The latest Las Vegas odds have the Heat ranked fourth in the East behind the No. 1 Brooklyn Nets, No. 2 Milwaukee Bucks and No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers. Does that sound right?

