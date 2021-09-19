The next veteran point guard to wear No. 7 with Heat? Kyle Lowry

The Miami Heat’s veteran point guard will wear No. 7 next season, but it won’t be Goran Dragic.

Kyle Lowry, who the Heat acquired through a sign-and-trade from the Toronto Raptors during free agency this summer, will sport No. 7 in his first season with the team. The Heat announced the news via social media on Sunday.

Although Lowry wore No. 7 in each of the past eight seasons with the Raptors, there was a question whether he would use that number with the Heat because it was also Dragic’s jersey number. Dragic is considered one of the best point guards in Heat history and there’s a possibility that the franchise could retire his jersey down the road.

The fact that Lowry will wear No. 7 next season doesn’t mean the Heat won’t eventually honor Dragic, though. That jersey retirement ceremony just won’t be happening in the next year, which isn’t a surprise considering Dragic’s playing career isn’t over yet.

The Heat traded Dragic and center Precious Achiuwa to the Raptors to acquire Lowry. Dragic publicly expressed his desire to be moved to another team shortly after the deal was made, but Toronto has yet to fulfill his request and Dragic is on track to be with the Raptors when practices begin next week.

The list of other Heat players who have used No. 7 in the past includes Rex Chapman, Mark Davis, Don MacLean, Mike James, Lamar Odom, Wesley Person, Penny Hardaway, Shawn Marion, Jermaine O’Neal and Justin Hamilton.

Lowry also used No. 3 and No. 1 as jersey numbers early in his NBA career, but both of those numbers are already retired by the Heat. Chris Bosh (No. 1), Dwyane Wade (No. 3), Shaquille O’Neal (No. 32), Alonzo Mourning (No. 33), and Tim Hardaway (No. 10) are the five Heat players who have had their jerseys retired by the franchise.

The NBA is currently investigating the Heat for potential tampering over its sign-and-trade acquisition of Lowry from the Raptors, with the league looking into whether Miami made contact with Lowry or his agent regarding the trade and a contract before the start of free agency. The result of that investigation has not yet been announced.

Lowry, 35, signed a three-year contract worth $85 million to join the Heat.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

The Heat will hold its annual media day on Monday, Sept. 27 and open training camp on Sept. 28 ahead of its first preseason game on Oct. 4 against the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena.