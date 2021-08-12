Podcast: Heat summer league takeaways from Las Vegas. And explaining the NBA investigation

It might be the offseason, but this is a busy part of the NBA calendar.

Free agency has finally slowed after opening last week, but summer league is in full swing.

The Heat Check podcast hit the road for this week’s episode, as Anthony Chiang and David Wilson recorded from Las Vegas — the home of summer league.

Despite not having a draft pick this year, the Heat’s summer league team has been impressive. Miami has won its first four summer league games, with Max Strus and Omer Yurtseven leading the way.

Chiang and Wilson went over their impressions of the Heat’s summer squad and why they believe Strus is going to be a consistent member of the rotation this upcoming season. Also, they broke down Yurtseven’s dominant summer league.

Among other topics addressed in this week’s episode:

▪ The NBA’s investigation into the Heat’s sign-and-trade acquisition of Kyle Lowry from the Toronto Raptors.

▪ Bam Adebayo’s gold medal run with Team USA and what he can gain from that experience.

