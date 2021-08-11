Gabe Vincent on what he wants to improve, build on and learn from with the Heat

Gabe Vincent spent the last two seasons as a two-way contract player for the Miami Heat, and he was promoted to a standard NBA contract this offseason.

But as Vincent prepares to be a part of the Heat’s 15-man roster for the first time this upcoming season, the 25-year-old guard believes the organization hasn’t necessarily gotten what they expected from him when he was initially signed to a two-way deal in the middle of the 2019-20 season.

Vincent, who went undrafted out of Cal-Santa Barbara in 2018, shot 40.3 percent on 10.3 three-point attempts per game in the G League during the 2019-20 season. But Vincent has made just 29.5 percent of his threes during his time with the Heat.

“I did not shoot the ball well in the past year and a half at all,” Vincent said Tuesday after the Heat’s summer league practice in Las Vegas. “I think everything Miami was sold on when I came, I didn’t necessarily show it. I was shooting in the 40s, I was getting 10 threes a game in the G League and making about four a half. That’s not what I necessarily did in Miami.”

But Vincent made a good enough impression in other areas, especially defensively as a pesky on-ball defender. He was even used as a defensive stopper during stretches, picking up quick guards full court to pressure them and ruin their normal rhythms.

“I had to find ways to impact winning and stay on the floor. So I picked up my defensive effort,” Vincent said. “I continue to study guys. I said before last season started, I had studied Avery Bradley a lot that offseason. So when he was [with the Heat], I was picking his brain as much as possible. Just trying to grow on that side of the ball, continue to make plays for my teammates and just try to make as many winning plays as possible.”

Vincent is on the Heat’s summer league roster this year, but he has yet to play in a game since returning from the Tokyo Olympics where he represented Nigeria and it remains to be seen if he’ll play at any point in Las Vegas. The Heat is scheduled to play its second Las Vegas Summer League game on Wednesday at 5 p.m. against the Memphis Grizzlies (NBA TV).

However, Vincent’s impact has still been felt as one of the few players on the summer squad with NBA experience.

“Gabe is an ultra mature guy and I think he’s about as aware and level headed as you can get in this whole NBA deal,” said Heat assistant coach Malik Allen, who is serving as the summer league head coach. “But at the same time, it’s nice having him and Max [Strus]. They’ve kind of taken on a real leadership role with this group. That’s part of also growing confidence as a player. So that’s where up to this point, he has been awesome. He’s like an extension of us in a lot of ways.”

At some point, though, Vincent knows his three-point shot will have to start going in at a more efficient rate in order to earn a consistent spot in the Heat’s rotation. Vincent averaged 4.8 points while shooting 37.8 percent from the field and 30.9 percent on threes, 1.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 50 regular-season games (seven starts) last season.

Miami added six-time All-Star guard Kyle Lowry in free agency, but there will still be an opportunity for Vincent to get playing time behind Lowry. The Heat lost guard Kendrick Nunn in free agency and returning guard Victor Oladipo is not expected to be ready for the start of the season as he recovers from knee surgery.

“I feel like I’m naturally both,” Vincent said when asked whether he feels more comfortable playing as a point guard or off the ball. “I feel like I’ve shown I can play on the ball, I can facilitate. But I can also shoot the ball. And I think that’s what works best with our system and the modern-day NBA. I think a lot of it is position-less. I think a lot of it is about who can you guard and can you just make the right decision. I’ve played with other point guards on the floor and I’ve been the only point guard on the floor.”

But building on last season’s defensive effort is also important to Vincent, who’s looking forward to learning from Lowry.

“I’ve been watching Kyle’s film for the last two, three years heavily,” Vincent said. “So I’m excited to kind of see it up close, pick his brain. Obviously, going against a great talent every day, you’re going to get better. So I’m looking forward to it.”

All while on a standard NBA contract worth $3.5 million over two years that he signed as a free agent this summer. The second season of the deal is not guaranteed.

“Absolutely excited. I wanted to be in Miami,” Vincent said. “I’m glad it worked out. I’m humbled. It has been a long road to get to where I’m at now and I don’t take any bit of it for granted. So I’m grateful for the opportunity and I’m excited to be back and I’m looking forward to the year.”