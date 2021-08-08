With Adebayo and Robinson watching from bench, Heat opens Las Vegas Summer League with win

Bam Adebayo and Duncan Robinson were on the bench, but they weren’t available to play. The Miami Heat’s summer league team didn’t need them anyway.

After a 2-0 showing at the California Classic in Sacramento, the Heat opened Las Vegas Summer League on Sunday with a dominant 97-77 win over the Denver Nuggets as Adebayo and Robinson watched on in support at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas.

Adebayo was in attendance after flying in from Tokyo, where he won a gold medal with Team USA just a few days ago. And Robinson was in Las Vegas after recently signing his new five-year, $90 million deal with the Heat.

But four players who are expected to be on the Heat’s 15-man roster after signing standard NBA contracts this offseason are on the summer league team: KZ Okpala, Max Strus, Gabe Vincent and Omer Yurtseven. But the Heat was without two of them, as Yurtseven was held out because of a blister on his right foot and Vincent was again unavailable.

Yurtseven’s absence came on the heels of his impressive showing in the California Classic last week, as the 23-year-old center totaled 52 points on 20-of-37 shooting from the field and 5-of-11 shooting on threes, 27 rebounds and four blocks in two games with the Heat’s summer squad in Sacramento.

Meanwhile, Vincent has yet to play in a summer league game this year. The 25-year-old guard is with the team and not dealing with an injury, but also just recently returned from Tokyo after representing Nigeria in the Olympics.

Okpala and Strus started Sunday.

Okpala, who also played for the Nigerian national team in the Olympics, finished his summer league debut with 13 points on 5-of-18 shooting from the field and 2-of-8 shooting on threes, 11 rebounds and two assists.

Strus recorded 13 points on 5-of-14 shooting from the field and 3-of-9 shooting on threes, six rebounds and three assists.

Undrafted Kansas guard Marcus Garrett continued to impress as a member of the Heat’s summer league team, especially defensively, and has emerged as a clear candidate for one of the team’s two-way contracts. Garrett, who was named the Naismith and Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year as a junior, finished with 10 points with the help of 2-of-3 shooting on threes to go with three steals and two blcoks.

Undrafted TCU guard RJ Nembhard ended the night with 18 points, six rebounds and two assists.

The Nuggets’ summer roster includes Davon Reed, who played four seasons for the Miami Hurricanes from 2013-17 and took part in Heat training camp in 2019 before he was waived just before the start of the season. Reed finished with 15 points and three rebounds as a starter for the Nuggets on Sunday.

The Heat will play five games as part of Las Vegas Summer League. Next up is a matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday at 5 p.m. (NBA TV).