Heat’s Bam Adebayo wins gold medal as United States’ defensive anchor against France

Bam Adebayo was the first to rise out of his seat and stroll onto the court once the United States’ victory was clear. A desperate three-point attempt sailed offline and the United States was about to win another gold medal.

Adebayo, who started for the Americans and helped lead the United States’ defensively, won his first with an 87-82 win against France in the gold medal game of the 2020 Summer Olympics.

Superstar forward Kevin Durant was the engine for the United States on offense all throughout the Summer Olympics and, particularly, in the gold medal game, scoring 29 points on 9-of-18 shooting to beat France in Saitama, Japan. Adebayo, though, was the defensive anchor and helped the United States survive an ugly first quarter at the Saitama Super Arena to win its third straight gold in men’s basketball.

Playing in his first Olympics, Adebayo capped his two weeks in Japan by scoring six points, grabbing six rebounds, dishing out four assists, blocking three shots and notching one steal in the final game of the tournament.

It was a consummate, all-around Adebayo performance on one of the biggest stages he’d ever experienced.

While the United States’ offense floundered in the first five minutes, Adebayo provided an important steadying presence. The star post player blocked a pair of shots in the opening 5:19, including one against Evan Fournier when the French wing tried to isolate against Adebayo, drove to the free throw line and had his shot swallowed up by the former All-Star.

Eleven seconds later, Adebayo grabbed a pass in the lane from Durant, pulled the ball out when he couldn’t get a clear angle against Rudy Gobert, then scored on a spinning fadeaway jumper from the baseline over the star center to cut France’s early lead to 12-6.

It was the start of a 21-6 run, which vaulted the United States out to a 25-18 lead. Adebayo added another block, steal and assist in the second quarter and went into halftime with two points, three rebounds, three blocks and a steal in 11:26, as the United States led 44-39.

France quickly trimmed the lead to 44-42 when power forward Guerschon Yabusele hit a three-pointer on the first possession of the second half, but Adebayo answered with a fadeaway from the elbow to push the lead back to 46-42. The United States never trailed after taking a 21-18 lead with 45 seconds left in the first quarter.

Adebayo’s resume is quickly become one of the most impressive for a young player in the NBA. Adebayo, 24, made his first All-Star Game in 2019, went to his first NBA Finals in 2020 and is now a gold medalist after making the United States’ Olympic team for the first time.

