Miami Heat bringing back Victor Oladipo in free agency

Victor Oladipo’s time with the Miami Heat will continue.

The Heat needed to add backcourt depth and did it by bringing back one of its own free agents. Guard Victor Oladipo has agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Heat, according to a report from The Athletic.

With Wednesday marking the third day of free agency, the Heat’s roster for next season now stands at 12 players: wing Jimmy Butler, guard Kyle Lowry, center Bam Adebayo, forward Duncan Robinson, forward P.J. Tucker, guard Tyler Herro, Oladipo, forward KZ Okpala, forward Markieff Morris, center Dewayne Dedmon, wing Max Strus, and guard Gabe Vincent ($1.7 million).

Oladipo, 29, was traded to the Heat in March but played in just four games with Miami before feeling discomfort in his right knee and eventually undergoing surgery to repair the quadriceps tendon on May 13. He ruptured that same tendon in his right knee in January 2019 before returning a year later in January 2020.

Oladipo is not expected to be ready for the start of the upcoming season, but there’s some hope that he’ll be cleared to return to full contact basketball as early as November and be able to play in games by March.

While there are concerns regarding Oladipo’s injury history and what type of player he’ll be when he returns, he clearly holds upside. Oladipo was voted to the All-Star Game, NBA All-Defensive First Team and All-NBA Third Team, and earned the NBA’s Most Improved Player award just a few seasons ago in 2017-18 as a member of the Indiana Pacers.

Oladipo, who is coming off a contract that paid him $21 million last season, averaged 12 points while shooting 37.2 percent from the field and 23.5 percent on threes, 3.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in four regular-season games (four starts) with the Heat before his latest setback.

By retaining Oladipo, the Heat retains his Bird rights and can exceed the salary cap to re-sign him up to his maximum salary when he hits free agency again next offseason.

Negotiations began Monday evening, but free agents can’t formally sign their new contracts until Friday at 12:01 p.m.

This story will be updated.

