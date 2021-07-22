Podcast: What can Heat take away from Bucks title run? Also, Olympic talk and trade buzz

Nearly two months after the Milwaukee Bucks swept the Miami Heat out of the first round of the playoffs, the Bucks won their first NBA championship since 1971 this week.

On the latest episode of the Heat Check podcast, David Wilson and Anthony Chiang, the Miami Herald’s Heat beat writer, went though the lessons they learned from the NBA Finals series between the Bucks and Phoenix Suns. Should the Heat take any solace from the fact that it was eliminated from the playoffs by the eventual NBA champion and superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Also, how far is the Heat from catching the Bucks and Brooklyn Nets at the top of the East? It’s worth noting that Miami eliminated Milwaukee in the second round of the playoffs less than a year ago.

Also, in this week’s episode:

▪ A preview of the Heat’s place in the Tokyo Olympics, with Bam Adebayo playing for Team USA and Precious Achiuwa, KZ Okpala and Gabe Vincent playing for Nigeria.

▪ What does the trade buzz surrounding Damian Lillard mean for the Heat?

The episode ended with the “Whale Hunting” offseason segment, where Chiang and Wilson discuss a high-profile player who could be available via trade or free agency this summer. This week’s player: Toronto’s Kyle Lowry.

As always, continue to rate, review and subscribe, as we near the busiest time of the NBA offseason.