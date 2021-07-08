Podcast: Rundown of latest Heat story lines, and how USA Basketball experience can help Herro

This part of the NBA calendar is usually reserved for free agency and summer league. But the pandemic-altered schedule has pushed those things back to August.

We’re one week into July and the NBA Finals have just begun.

On this week’s episode of the Heat Check podcast, David Wilson and Anthony Chiang, the Heat beat writer for the Miami Herald, offered some quick takeaways from Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns. And they revisited the Heat’s decision to choose future salary-cap flexibility over re-signing Jae Crowder in free agency last year.

Chiang and Wilson also touched on the latest Heat Olympic story lines, and went through what Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and Erik Spoelstra had to say following Team USA’s first practice in Las Vegas on Tuesday. Adebayo is a member of the Olympic roster, Herro is on the select team and Spoelstra is the head coach of the select team.

How important will this experience be for Herro and what does he want to take away from his time in the USA Basketball program?

Also, in this week’s episode:

▪ A look at the Heat trio who made the initial cut for the Nigerian Olympic team.

▪ The podcast’s new offseason segment “Whale Hunting,” where a high-profile player who could be available via trade or free agency this summer is the center of conversation. This week’s player: Cleveland’s Kevin Love, a former whale who is looking to impress as a member of Team USA this summer.

As always, continue to rate, review and subscribe, as we inch closer to the NBA Draft and start of free agency.