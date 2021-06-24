Heat podcast: Takeaways from playoffs, what Olympic experience will mean for Bam and more

The Miami Heat’s season ended nearly a month ago, but the NBA playoffs are still going strong.

The Heat was swept by the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round, and the Bucks are one of the four teams remaining in the playoffs along with the Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns. Heavyweights like the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers faced injuries to key players and have already been eliminated.

On the latest episode of the Heat Check podcast, David Wilson and Anthony Chiang, the Miami Herald’s Heat beat writer, discuss just how awesome this year’s playoffs have been and give their prediction on which team will win the NBA championship.

Chiang and Wilson also got into some offseason Heat news.

▪ What will the Olympic experience mean for Bam Adebayo’s development?

▪ Is it surprising that Jimmy Butler declined an Olympic invite from Team USA?

▪ What does the Shane Battier news mean for the future of the Heat’s front office?

The episode ended with a new offseason segment named “Whale Hunting,” where Chiang and Wilson discuss a high-profile player who could be available via trade or free agency this summer. This week’s player: Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons.

As always, continue to rate, review and subscribe, as we inch closer and closer to the busiest time of the NBA offseason.