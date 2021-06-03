Podcast: A look back at Heat’s season and early playoff exit, and look ahead at what’s next

The Miami Heat’s season came to an abrupt end this past weekend.

After representing the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals last season, the sixth-seeded Heat did not even record a playoff win this year as it was swept out of the first round by the third-seeded Milwaukee Bucks.

It marked just the second time in franchise history that the Heat has been swept in a best-of-7 series. The other came in the first round against the Chicago Bulls in 2007.

On the latest episode of the Heat Check podcast, David Wilson made his return to join Anthony Chiang, the Miami Herald’s Heat beat writer, and Associated Press NBA writer Tim Reynolds to discuss the way the Heat’s season ended and what it means for the franchise moving forward.

How did the Heat go from making the NBA Finals to a first-round playoff exit in less than a year? What was behind Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler’s struggles this postseason? What are the Heat’s options this offseason? Chiang, Wilson and Reynolds went through those questions and much more.

Listen to this week’s episode below. And please continue to subscribe, rate and review the podcast.