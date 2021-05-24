After tight Game 1, Milwaukee Bucks dominate Game 2. Miami Heat down 2-0 in series

The Milwaukee Bucks’ overtime win in Game 1 was decided in the final seconds. The Bucks’ win in Game 2 was seemingly decided in the opening minutes.

The sixth-seeded Miami Heat trailed from start to finish in a 132-98 blowout loss to the third-seeded Bucks in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series at Fiserv Forum on Monday night. The Heat trails 2-0 in the series.

Game 3 is Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at AmericanAirlines Arena (Bally Sports Sun, TNT).

Monday’s contest included one of the Heat’s worst playoff halves in franchise history.

The Bucks set the tone from the start, winning the first quarter 46-20 with the help of 10-of-16 shooting on threes. Milwaukee was able to sustain that lead in the second quarter to enter halftime with a 78-51 advantage.

The Bucks scored 78 points while shooting 30 of 53 (56.6 percent) from the field 15 of 29 (51.7 percent) in the first half. It marked the most points, made field goals and made threes the Heat has allowed in any half in franchise playoff history.

With the help of that impressive first half, the Bucks scored 132 points and shot 22 of 53 from three-point range in the win. It’s the most points and made threes the Heat has given up in a playoff game in franchise history.

Milwaukee also finished with an eye-opening 21-9 edge in offensive rebounds.

After winning the first quarter by 26 points, the Bucks didn’t completely dominate the Heat the rest of the way but did enough to prevent the Heat from making a big run. Milwaukee outscored Miami 86-78 during the final three quarters.

The Bucks pulled ahead by 21 points with 10:09 remaining in the second quarter and led by 20 or more points for the rest of the game. Milwaukee led by as many as 36 points.

Bucks two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo was a force, finishing with 31 points on 12-of-23 shooting, 13 rebounds, six assists and three steals. Reserve guard Bryn Forbes was a major factor off the bench with 22 points on 6-of-9 shooting on threes.

The Heat’s leading duo of Bam Adebayo (16 points, three rebounds and four assists) and Jimmy Butler (10 points, two rebounds and four assists) totaled just 26 points. Adebayo and Butler combined to average 40 points per game in the regular season.

While the best-of-7 series is not over yet and the Heat returns home for the next two games, history indicates that Miami’s chances of advancing in the postseason aren’t great. The Heat holds a 1-8 all-time record in playoff series that it has lost the first two games.