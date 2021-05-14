Heat fills final roster spot with developmental center Omer Yurtseven. Here’s what to know

On the final day of the 2018-19 regular season, the Miami Heat used its final roster spot to add undrafted and unproven guard Kendrick Nunn to its developmental program. That worked out.

In the final days of the 2020-21 regular season, the Heat made a similar move and the hope is it produces similar results.

The Heat announced Friday that it signed 22-year-old center Omer Yurtseven to fill its 15th and final roster spot. The 7-footer, who is listed at 275 pounds, has yet to play in an NBA game and spent this season in the G League with the Oklahoma City Blue.

Yurtseven’s contract with the Heat is non-guaranteed for next season, according to a league source, but the deal brings him into the team’s well-regarded developmental program.

“I think overall how I evolved from what kind of player I was to what the league’s four and fives are demanded to do at this stage,” Yurtseven said on a video call with reporters on Friday of why he believes the Heat was interested in signing him. “I think I can stretch the floor and I can be helpful on that end. Also, I can defend and rebound. I showed it in the G League. ... I think that will be the biggest thing, the rebounding and the defending. And on the other side of the floor, being able to stretch the floor, being a hybrid big.”

Yurtseven appeared in 14 games (one start) with the Oklahoma City Blue this season, averaging 15.2 points, 9.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.36 blocks and 21.1 minutes while shooting 62.6 percent from the field and 38.1 percent on 1.5 three-point attempts per game.

Yurtseven posted five double-doubles, including a season-high 34 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and three blocks against the Long Island Nets on March 1.

Before heading to the G League, Yurtseven signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder during training camp in December. But he was waived shortly after and then moved to the Thunder’s G League affiliate.

Yurtseven, who payed two seasons at NC State before transferring to Georgetown, went undrafted in 2020. He averaged 15.5 points while shooting 53.4 percent from the field and 3-of-14 shooting on threes, 9.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.5 blocks in his lone season at Georgetown in 2019-20.

Yurtseven has focused on improving his three-point shot since leaving college, as he noted that he put up 20,000 shots per month for eight straight months from the end of his college season to last November’s NBA Draft.

“It’s something that I had to adapt to. That’s what I mean when I say evolving,” he said. “It’s a part of it, being able to stretch the floor and being able to move laterally to be able to switch onto guards. Those have been like the two main focuses.”

In advance of Friday’s signing, Yurtseven said he went through two workouts with Heat video coordinator Dan Bisaccio as he waited to clear the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

“They’ve been about lateral movement and defending and the basic concepts of offense and defense, and shooting a lot of three balls,” Yurtseven said of the workouts.

Yurtseven was born in Turkey and turns 23 in June. He’s eligible to participate in the playoffs for the Heat and will be the first player in franchise history to wear the jersey number of 77.

The Heat’s roster is now full with the NBA maximum of 15 players on standard contracts. Miami was able to complete Friday’s signing and remain just below the luxury-tax threshold.

INJURY UPDATE

Every Heat player traveled to Milwaukee on Friday except for guard Victor Oladipo, who recently underwent season-ending knee surgery, and Yurtseven.

Guard Kendrick Nunn, who exited Thursday’s win over the Philadelphia 76ers early because of left calf soreness, traveled. Nunn is listed as questionable for Saturday night’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks.