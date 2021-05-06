A look at the updated Heat injury report. Also, where Adebayo, Butler fit into award season

There haven’t been many two-day breaks between games this season.

How did the Miami Heat handle its final two-day break of the regular season following Tuesday’s home loss to the Dallas Mavericks? By taking Wednesday off and then also Thursday off from practice.

There was a film session and a team meeting on the schedule for Thursday, with the Heat set to host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. But two consecutive days off from practice during the season is rare for the Heat, which has just six games remaining on its regular-season schedule.

Then again, this season is unique with the pandemic-altered condensed schedule featuring fewer off days than usual between games. The Heat (35-31) has played 30 games in a span of 55 days since the All-Star break, which is an average of one game every 1.8 days.

“It has definitely been a challenge. We’re not alone in terms of going through it,” forward Duncan Robinson said, as the Heat sits in seventh place in the Eastern Conference standings and battles to avoid the play-in tournament. “Everybody is going through this new normal that we’re all adjusting to. But yeah, it’s funny. This has kind of blended in in some respects with the bubble and it has just kind of been this dead sprint where you’re playing every other night with a bunch of back-to-backs mixed in there.”

But even without a formal practice, the Heat’s current two-day break was productive from a rest and recovery standpoint.

Heat star wing Jimmy Butler, who missed Tuesday’s loss to the Mavericks with flu-like symptoms, is listed as questionable for Friday’s game.

The fact that Butler has not been ruled out is positive news for the Heat, which has struggled without him. Miami is 6-12 in games that Butler has missed this season and 29-19 when he has been available.

“That’s one less weapon that we can’t use when he doesn’t play,” Heat forward Trevor Ariza said of playing without Butler. “Obviously, he’s a star player in this league, a superstar player that demands a lot of attention and puts a lot of pressure on the rim. He’s a big mismatch problem for pretty much every team that we face. So when he’s not out there, we miss him.”

In addition, Heat guard Tyler Herro (right foot soreness) has been upgraded to questionable for Friday’s game. Herro has missed the past six games because of his foot injury.

But Heat guard Victor Oladipo (right knee soreness) remains out. Friday will mark the 15th consecutive game that Oladipo has missed.

“If you have an opportunity to get rest, get treatment and do something to move forward,” coach Erik Spoelstra said of the two-day break. “I think the last time we had that, I think it really benefited us all across the board.”

AWARD SEASON IS HERE

Ballots for honors like MVP, Most Improved Player, Defensive Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Sixth Man Award, Coach of the Year, All-NBA Teams, All-Rookie Teams and All-Defensive Teams were distributed this week.

The Heat has been promoting center Bam Adebayo for the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year award, and Adebayo and Butler are also expected to receive consideration for the All-Defensive Teams.

But there’s also the possibility of Adebayo and/or Butler making one of the All-NBA teams. Adebayo has never earned that honor, while Butler was voted onto the All-NBA Third Team last season for the third All-NBA selection in his career.

Adebayo is eligible as both a forward and center, and Butler is eligible as both a guard and forward on the ballot.

While there may be some who overlook Heat players for individual awards since the team has not yet met expectations this season, Spoelstra believes Butler deserves the voters’ attention. Butler, 31, is averaging 21.5 points on 49.3 percent shooting and career-highs in rebounds (seven), assists (7.2) and steals (2.1) this season.

“I think we were probably overlooked for the first half of our season when we had a lot of our guys out and we weren’t performing and playing at the level that was expected,” Spoelstra said. “I think if we had a complete year and a full year and health and everything, yeah Jimmy Butler, in my mind, has to be in that conversation for MVP. I think his game is just continuing to grow, that’s as a winner, as a throwback player. A guy that really impacts the game on both ends of the court. He truly does, it’s not just talk. He has as much of an impact on the defensive side as he does the offensive side.”

HEAT HITTING NATIONAL TV

The start time for Tuesday’s game between the Heat and Boston Celtics at TD Garden has been moved from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., the NBA announced on Thursday. TNT also added the game to its schedule, with Ian Eagle and Grant Hill as the commentators assigned to work the contest.

There’s a possibility the Heat could have three consecutive nationally televised games — Sunday at the Celtics at 1 p.m. on ESPN, Tuesday at the Celtics at 7:30 p.m. on TNT and Thursday’s home matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers is strongly being considered by TNT as an addition to its schedule. Bally Sports Sun is not carrying Sunday or Tuesday’s games, and it would not televise Thursday’s game if it’s moved to TNT.