There’s a bobblehead for Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler. Here’s how to get it.

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is getting his first FOCO bobblehead.

The company released the limited-edition, 8-inch tall bobblehead Wednesday. It comes with the following features:

▪ Portrays player wearing his gameday uniform in an action pose, holding a flaming basketball

▪ Team colored backdrop with team logo display and fire accents

▪ Basketball court top of base with team logo accents

▪ Team logo plaque on front of base

▪ Front name display

▪ Handcrafted

▪ Hand painted

The officially licensed FOCO bobbleheads are individually numbered out of 221 and available for purchase for $50 on FOCO.com.

Due to the limited edition nature of the bobblehead, there’s a limit of four bobbleheads per person. The items ship in August and can only be purchased on FOCO.com, they are not a giveaway at a Heat game.

Entering Wednesday’s game, Butler was averaging 21.5 points, 7 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game.