Podcast: Can the Miami Heat find consistency before the playoffs?

The Miami Heat’s inconsistent season has been hard to explain at times.

But in this week’s episode of the Heat Check podcast, David Wilson and Anthony Chiang, the Heat beat writer for the Miami Herald, try to offer some explanations for this season’s up-and-down trend after last season’s NBA Finals appearance.

Injuries? The short offseason? A three-point shooting regression? The loss of Jae Crowder? All are reasonable explanations.

With just nine regular-season games remaining, Miami entered Thursday in seventh place in the Eastern Conference following Wednesday night’s win over the San Antonio Spurs at AmericanAirlines Arena. Only two games separate the No. 4 and No. 7 playoff seeds in the East.

The episode ends with a new segment, “The Florida Panthers minute[s],” to discuss the Panthers’ recent playoff-clinching win with thoughts from Wilson, who has followed the team throughout the season for the Miami Herald.

Listen to this week’s episode below. And please continue to subscribe, rate and review the podcast.