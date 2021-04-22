Podcast: Examining Bam Adebayo’s growth and where the Heat stands with playoffs approaching

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) drives around San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones (33) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. AP

The Miami Heat’s up-and-down season continues, and so does the Heat Check podcast.

In this week’s episode, David Wilson and Anthony Chiang, the Heat beat writer for the Miami Herald, went over another inconsistent stretch for the team. After suffering its worst loss of the season on Friday in Minnesota, the Heat won its third straight game Wednesday night against the San Antonio Spurs.

Next up for the Heat is an important Friday matchup against the Hawks in Atlanta, with both teams battling for playoff positioning in the Eastern Conference.

Chiang and Wilson discussed the current state of the Heat and its position in the East standings with less than a month remaining in the regular season.

Other topics addressed in this week’s episode: The significance of Bam Adebayo’s game-winning buzzer beater Sunday against the Brooklyn Nets, Jimmy Butler’s postgame comments in Minnesota, Dewayne Dedmon’s immediate impact and the importance of Duncan Robinson’s three-point shooting surge.

